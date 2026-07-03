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Jamie Foxx attends the Los Angeles Screening of "Below The Belt"
Pop Culture

'Spawn’ Reboot Led by Jamie Foxx Taps 'Joker' and 'Captain America 4' Screenwriters

For several years fans have been given a series of updates about the project, which follows a film adaptation from 1997 that starred Michael Jai White.

Joshua Espinoza1380 days ago
Michael Jai White
Pop Culture

'Spawn’ Star Michael Jai White Responds to Reboot Plans: ‘I’ll Believe It When I See It’

Comic book legend Todd McFarlane has talked about making a film reboot of 'Spawn' for years, but not everyone is a huge fan of the idea. 

Joe Price2461 days ago
Todd M on boat
Pop Culture

Todd McFarlane Previewed his Upcoming ‘Spawn’ Reboot Script

The preview featured two detectives named "Danny" and "Twitch."

Omar Burgess3156 days ago
Todd McFarlane
Pop Culture

'Spawn' Creator Todd McFarlane Talks Upcoming Reboot

McFarlane also discusses the 25th anniversary of Image Comics.

Khal3201 days ago
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Todd McFarlane at Emerald City Comic Con
Pop Culture

Todd McFarlane to Write and Direct New 'Spawn' Movie

Todd McFarlane's linked with Blumhouse to release his 'Spawn' film.

Khal3280 days ago
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Pop Culture

Universal is Bringing 'The Wicked + The Divine' to TV

Another great Image comic is hitting the small screen thanks to Matt Fraction and Kelly Sue DeConnick.

Khal4066 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sex, Blood, and Tentacles: Ed Brubaker's Comic Book Noir

A living legend discusses closing the book on "Fatale" and kicking off his newest series.

Nathan Reese4355 days ago
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Pop Culture

Image Comics' "Rat Queens" Is Heading to TV

The breakout comic series “Rat Queens” is being turned into an animated TV series.

Jason Serafino4416 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Walking Dead" Star Steven Yeun and Felicia Day to Star in an Animated Movie Adaptation of Image Comics' "Chew"

“The Walking Dead” star Steven Yeun and Felicia Day are going to star in an animated “Chew” movie.

Jason Serafino4467 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Worst Way to Land a Woman in a Zombie Apocalypse" and More Awards for Last Night's "The Walking Dead"

Traffic signs, young love, and coffin beds all get gold.

Jason Serafino4512 days ago
Pop Culture

New Clip Debuts From The Mid-Season Premiere Of "The Walking Dead" (Video)

Warning: awkward conversation ahead.

Jason Serafino4911 days ago
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Pop Culture

The 25 Most Memorable Black Comic Book Characters

The men and women who brought diversity to comics.

Jason Serafino4911 days ago
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Pop Culture

Showtime's Proposed "Chew" Television Adaptation Is Officially Dead

The word comes straight from the creator of the comic, John Layman.

Jason Serafino4913 days ago

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