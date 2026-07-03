Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics is an American comic book publisher founded in 1939 as Timely Publications. It later operated as Atlas Comics before officially becoming Marvel Comics in the early 1960s, a period significantly shaped by editor Stan Lee. It introduced iconic characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man, and the X-Men, pioneering superhero stories that combined complex personal struggles with social commentary. Marvel’s impact extends far beyond print, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) transforming its characters into a global pop culture phenomenon. Its relevance traces back to the 1960s, when Marvel’s focus on flawed heroes and serialized storytelling reshaped the genre. Fans return for the rich character development and interconnected narratives that span comics, films, and TV shows, creating a layered universe where individual stories contribute to a larger cultural tapestry. This depth fuels both dedicated collectors and casual viewers, sustaining Marvel’s position at the forefront of entertainment.

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Latest Stories

Gerry Conway attends ABC and Marvel honor Stan Lee at New Amsterdam Theatre on October 07, 2019 in New York City. (
Pop Culture

Marvel and DC Comics Legend Gerry Conway Dies at 73

Conway was best known for co-creating the Punisher, Ms. Marvel, and several DC Comics characters.

Joe Price82 days ago
Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), next to a life-size Lego Capt. Marvel during a media event at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA, on Friday, Apr 5, 2019.
Pop Culture

Your First Look at the New LEGO Helicarrier Set From Marvel

Coming June 1, the set contains 3,057 pieces and six minifigures.

Holly Riordan113 days ago
Cover of "The Avengers" comic book featuring Thor, Iron Man, Hulk, and Ant-Man battling against Loki.
Pop Culture

Taschen's Marvel Comics Library: Avengers Vol. 1 1963–1965: How to Buy

The first 20 Avengers stories are now available in a museum-quality hardcover edition on Complex.

Complex Staff198 days ago
Thomas Jane attends Amazon's "Play Dirty" World Premiere at SVA Theater on September 24, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Marvel Star Admits He Was Miscast as The Punisher: ‘I’m Not That Guy’

The former 'Punisher' actor reflected on his 2004 role, admitting he wasn’t the right fit for Marvel’s darkest antihero.

Richard Chachowski229 days ago
Robert Downey Jr.
Pop Culture

A Skit About Insurance in the Marvel Universe Has the Internet in Shambles

What if the Hulk destroyed your car?

Trey Alston347 days ago
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LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 11: SZA is seen on March 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

SZA Thinks It Would Be 'Gnarly' to Play Storm in the MCU

The singer-songwriter wants to "bring the range" to Storm's origin story.

Jaelani Turner-Williams483 days ago
A performer, MF DOOM, is on stage wearing a metallic mask and holding a microphone. He is dressed in a dark-colored shirt with a hood
Music

Marvel Salutes MF DOOM With “Accordion” Lyrics in Return of 'DOOM' Comic

It's the first 'DOOM' comic that Marvel has released since MF DOOM's passing in 2020

tara mahadevan792 days ago
Life

Comic Book Artist Dies By Suicide, Blames Online Bullying in Final Letter

Comic book illustrator and author Ed Piskor has reportedly died after being accused of sexual misconduct and grooming by two women.

Jaelani Turner-Williams833 days ago
Pop Culture

Robert Downey Jr. Jokingly Thanks Christopher Nolan for Saving His 'Dwindling Credibility' Post-MCU

The 58-year-old actor won best actor in a supporting role for his portrayal of Atomic Energy Commission chairman Lewis Strauss.

Brad Callas880 days ago
Pop Culture

Tom Holland on a Potential ‘Spider-Man 4’: ‘I Won’t Make Another One for the Sake of Making Another One’

The 27-year-old MCU star says he feels "very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie" and is now "protective" of the character.

Brad Callas960 days ago
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Pop Culture

Taika Waititi Had Zero Interest in Taking Over ‘Thor’ Franchise But ‘Was Poor and I’d Just Had a Second Child’

The prolific New Zealand writer/director reveals he joined the MCU because he was a broke dad and it was a "great opportunity to feed" his children.

Brad Callas964 days ago
Pop Culture

Taika Waititi Addresses Rumors of a Fifth Thor Movie, Says He ‘Won’t Be Involved’

The director also discussed the handful of other projects he has on his slate.

Jaelani Turner-Williams976 days ago
Sneakers

'X-Men' Characters Come to Life on New Kith x Marvel x Asics Collab

Seven pairs of Gel-Lyte 3s arrive this month for the 60th anniversary of the Marvel Comics series.

Victor Deng1096 days ago
Pop Culture

'Logan' Director James Mangold on Hugh Jackman's Return as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'

Jackman's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut comes seven years after he retired the X-Men character in 2017's 'Logan.'

Brad Callas1120 days ago
Pop Culture

‘Spider-Verse’ Lead Shameik Moore Says Jay-Z Compared Him to Kanye: 'I Only Know One Person With Your Confidence'

The 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' voice actor opened up about meeting Jay-Z in an interview with Ebony magazine.

Brad Callas1134 days ago
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Pop Culture

Ms. Marvel's Death In Upcoming Comic Draws Backlash

The special issue 'Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel' will be released on July 12.

Jose Martinez1156 days ago

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