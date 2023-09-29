Hugh Hefner's Son Spent $100,000 of His OnlyFans Income on Pokémon, Wife Said Purchases 'Made Me Die Inside'

Marston Hefner, son of late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, recently spent $100,000 of money he made on OnlyFans to buy high-dollar Pokémon cards and a sought-after comic book.

Speaking with Bernie Zilio for Page Six, Anna Lambropoulos, Marston’s wife, said the purchases “kind of made me die inside.” She also criticized the haul as “a volatile investment,” an assessment with which Marston only partially agrees.

While he expressed some regret over buying an Amazing Fantasy #15 (boasting the first appearance of the Amazing Spider-Man) for $50,000 due to recession concerns, he’s aiming to one day make a profit on the comic, as well as on two Pokémon cards he paid $40,000 and $10,00 for using some of his OnlyFans income.