Jason Momoa Expresses Doubt for the Future of Aquaman in DC's Cinematic Universe

Ahead of the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Jason Momoa doesn't sound too optimistic about the franchise's future.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Momoa hinted that the forthcoming sequel to 2018's Aquaman could mark the last time he plays the King of Atlantis.

“The truth of it is — I mean, if the audience loves it, then there’s a possibility,” he told ET. “But right now, I’m like, ‘It’s not looking too good.' I don’t necessarily want it to be the end... [but] I don’t think it's really, like, a choice."

Momoa continued by implying that DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran might be shifting their focus to other endeavors, as the pair looks “to start their new thing up.”

That being said, the 44-year-old actor maintained that he'd be more than happy to reprise his role as Arthur Curry in a potential third Aquaman film.

"I love this character and [I would want to] play it for a long time," Momoa shared. "I kind of see where I would want it to go. And even in the next 10 years or so, like there's a lot of cool things they can do. And I do enjoy the role and the world. So, I mean, it just comes down to if people love it."

He added, "If there's a place in their world for me, I would love to be a part of it. This is my home. Warner and DC is definitely my home. So, that’s all I'll say."