Marvel Salutes MF DOOM With “Accordion” Lyrics in Return of 'DOOM' Comic

According to NME, the last issue of a DOOM comic—following the supervillain and Fantastic Four nemesis—arrived in 2000. MF DOOM was a fan of the character and wore a Doctor Doom-inspired mask when he performed.

MF DOOM passed away on Oct. 31, 2020 at the age of 49, though the world didn’t find out about his death until that December. His wife Jasmine Dumile revealed the news on DOOM’s Instagram.

"The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for," she wrote. "Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be."

Last July, Dumile confirmed that DOOM died from a “rare” allergic reaction to his blood pressure medication.