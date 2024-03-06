Kirsten Dunst Is Down for Another Superhero Movie: 'You Get Paid a Lot Of Money and I Have Two Children'

Kirsten Dunst isn't ruling out superhero films in her future.

Although Zendaya has succeeded Dunst in the MJ role in the latest Jon Watts-directed Spider-Man franchise, Dunst accepted the idea of returning to the comic book realm in a new Marie Claire interview.

"Yes," the Oscar nominee replied when asked if she's open to it. "Because you get paid a lot of money, and I have two children, and I support my mother."

Dunst's last comic book film was 2007's Spider-Man 3, where she acted opposite Tobey Maguire, who played the titular character for five years, followed by Andrew Garfield in the Amazing Spider-Man series. In the latter franchise, Peter Parker's love interest was Gwen Stacy (Emma Watson) rather than MJ.

Now a mother of two sons, Ennis and James, with husband Jesse Plemons, Dunst has passed the torch to Zendaya, whom she "loves."

But on the Spider-Man set, Dunst recalled that she was given a misogynistic nickname among the production crew. "It was a joke, but on Spider-Man, they would call me 'girly-girl' sometimes on the walkie-talkie. 'We need girly-girl'—but I never said anything," she told Marie Claire. Of course, she wanted to respond "don't call me that," but in a pre-Me Too era, the actress tried not to take the slight to heart. "You didn't say anything," she added. "You just took it."

Dunst's recent roles include The Power of the Dog and On Becoming a God in Central Florida. Her new cover story notes she's about to play a "dark action heroine in A24's dystopian thriller Civil War."