Comic Book Artist Dies By Suicide, Blames Online Bullying in Final Letter

Piskor vehemently denied the allegations in a final letter shared to Facebook, where he mentioned both women, writing that he "should never have talked" to Dwyer.

"The whole pile of my dms she collected to show is just awful to look at. I’m sorry. I wasn’t trying to offer professional favors to anybody or use my “position” (what a joke) to get into anyone’s pants," he wrote.

Piskor then asked that Wright be "held accountable." He alleged that the two "had sex twice and she initiated both times," and claimed that after ending the relationship, Wright turned into a "petty woman scorned."

"Reputation destruction is her form of aggression and there were very real consequences. My lawyer is Harris Miller. Is it possible to subpoena all texts and dms I had with her?" he wrote.

The letter came after an exhibition of Piskor's work was suspended from 707 Penn Gallery, originally slated to begin on April 6, in addition to Piskor losing a $75,000 deal.

"I have no friends in this life any longer. I’m a disappointment to everybody who liked me. I’m a pariah," he wrote. "News organizations at my door and hassling my elderly parents. It’s too much. Putting our addresses on tv and the internet. How could I ever go back to my small town where everyone knows me?"