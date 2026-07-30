Ranking the Spider-Men

When it comes to actors taking on the established mantle of a comic book character, the number of different men to take on the role of Spider-Man only rivals that of Batman. Since 2002, three different performers—Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland—have played the friendly neighborhood hero, each offering a decidedly different spin on the ole’ webhead. Each comes with his own perspective and spin on Spidey, resulting in a trio of distinctive versions. And while the question was always which of the three live-action Spider-Men was the greatest, Sony’s animated Spider-Verse franchise has given fans three new Spider-Men to choose from, along with two more bangers to add to the Spider-Man movie collection.

With the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day potentially set to bring in big bucks at the summer box office, we’ve decided to rank the performances of each actor to determine who is the best Spider-Man of them all. Regardless of who ultimately ends up on top, know that each actor is an expert at capturing the character’s core tenets and translating them on screen. However, there can only be one winner, so suit up and see who swings above the rest. Here are the best Spider-Men, ranked.