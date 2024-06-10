Metro Boomin Launching New 'The Metroverse' Comic Book With Complex LA Pop-Up

Welcome to The Metroverse.

Metro Boomin, fresh off his recent back-to-back charts success with We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You, is further widening his artistic scope with the launch of the inaugural issue of his The Metroverse comic. The first issue, which sees the Metro character squaring off against an art-threatening villain aptly named The Suit, taps into the same world-building strengths previously exhibited on the Grammy-nominated producer’s 2022 album Heroes & Villains.

In a statement, Metro called this moment "a dream come true" and shouted out his collaborators—Zero Zero’s Joshua Frankel and Patrick Stephens, and artist Vasilis Lolos—for helping him bring his "superhero vision" to the shelves.