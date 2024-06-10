Metro Boomin Launching New 'The Metroverse' Comic Book With Complex LA Pop-Up

Welcome to The Metroverse.
Metro Boomin, fresh off his recent back-to-back charts success with We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You, is further widening his artistic scope with the launch of the inaugural issue of his The Metroverse comic. The first issue, which sees the Metro character squaring off against an art-threatening villain aptly named The Suit, taps into the same world-building strengths previously exhibited on the Grammy-nominated producer’s 2022 album Heroes & Villains.
In a statement, Metro called this moment "a dream come true" and shouted out his collaborators—Zero Zero’s Joshua Frankel and Patrick Stephens, and artist Vasilis Lolos—for helping him bring his "superhero vision" to the shelves.
For those looking to get in on the ground floor of Metro’s Metroverse journey, the first issue, titled "The Rise," will be available at Complex LA and via Complex Shop on June 13. Notably, only 4,000 copies of the comic book will be made available to buy.
Meanwhile, those able to make it out in person will get a chance to experience key Metroverse design elements in pop-up form starting at 11 a.m. and running through 7:00 p.m. local time. Attendees will also have a chance to buy limited-edition Metroverse merch. Following the exclusive Complex rollout, fans can expect the comic’s official site to become the go-to locale for all things Metroverse.
See a full rundown of credits for Metro’s first Metroverse issue below.
- Art by Vasilis Lolos
- Dialogue by Ryan Cady
- Coloring by Fred Stresing
- Lettering by Micah Meyers
- Design and back-up story art by Vincent Kings
- Edited by Joshua Frankel (Zero Zero)
- Special thanks to Patrick Stephens (Zero Zero)
Next for Metro is a joint tour with his fellow We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You chart-topper, itself bringing the themed titles to a close by carrying the name We Trust You. First up on the docket is the T-Mobile Center arena in Kansas City on July 30. The tour will also see the dynamic duo hitting Nashville, New Orleans, Atlanta, Seattle, and more.
Both of the duo's albums are still doing quite well on the Billboard 200 albums chart. We Don’t Trust You, featuring Kendrick’s beef-kickstarting "Like That" verse, is doing particularly well at No. 7 as of the latest chart update. That placement currently slots the album between a 2021 mainstay from Morgan Wallen and a recent charts splash from Gunna.