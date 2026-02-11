Music

Brent Faiyaz "Icon" Vinyl, CD and Cassette: How to Buy

The R&B artist's third studio album is available now on CD and cassette on Complex.

CD and cassette of an album titled "ICON" with a side profile of a person on the cover.
Complex

Brent Faiyaz's third studio album, Icon, is available now on CD and cassette tape on Complex.

Released on Feb. 13, Icon is Faiyaz's most expansive project to date. Executive produced by legendary soul artist Raphael Saadiq, the album blends classic soul foundations with forward-thinking R&B, brought to life through additional production from Benny Blanco, Chad Hugo, and Tommy Richman. The result is a richly layered and timeless soundscape that feels both intimate and cinematic.

Icon showcases Faiyaz at his most focused, delivering sharp songwriting, immersive atmospheres, and unmistakable vocal presence. The album is mastered by Mike Dean, adding depth, warmth, and clarity to a project designed to be experienced front to back.

Where to buy Icon on CD and cassette tape

If you're ready to add Brent Faiyaz's Icon to your physical music collection, shop on Complex.

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