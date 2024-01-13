Here Are All the Samples on 21 Savage's 'American Dream'

Savage's 15-track third album had a surprise release on Friday, following the trailer for his "biopic" starring Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin.

Jan 13, 2024
Burak Cingi / Getty Images for Live Nation
Burak Cingi / Getty Images for Live Nation

21 Savage dropped off his third studio album, american dream, as a surprise to fans on Friday. The rollout began earlier this week when the rapper tapped Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin to portray him in "biopic" American Dream: The 21 Savage Story, scheduled to release on Jul. 4.

But what caught fans' attention upon playing Savage's new 15-track LP was the amount of samples, spanning '90s R&B (Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans) to '60s Brazilian music (Elza Laranjeira). While featured artists like Doja Cat, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Durk and Mariah the Scientist, it were the samples that got most of the fanfare, which received high praise on social media.

Twitter: @DebatingHipHop_

Twitter: @DJRTistic

Twitter: @REECEALJ

Running just shy of 50 minutes, american dream includes an all-star team of producers, including Savage's frequent collaborator Metro Boomin, London on da Track, Cardo, OG Parker, Scribz Riley, and others.

Check out the list of credited american dream samples below.

"all of me"

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

"Wishing on a Star" - Rose Royce

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

"redrum"

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

"Serenata Do Adeus" - Elza Laranjeira

"Here's Johnny!" scene - The Shining

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

"née nah"

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Malcolm McLaren - "About Her"

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

"prove it"

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

"You Are My Joy (Interlude)" - Faith Evans

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

"should've wore a bonnet"

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

"I Don't Want to Do Anything" - Mary J. Blige (feat. K-Ci Hailey)

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

"just like me"

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

"raw" - LOONY

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
AtlantaSamplesRedveilTravis ScottFuture RapperTravi$ ScottMetro BoominBrent FaiyazMariah-The-ScientistFaith EvansLOONY21 SavageDoja CatBurna BoyMary J Blige

Latest in Music