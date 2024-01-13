Here Are All the Samples on 21 Savage's 'American Dream'

21 Savage dropped off his third studio album, american dream, as a surprise to fans on Friday. The rollout began earlier this week when the rapper tapped Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin to portray him in "biopic" American Dream: The 21 Savage Story, scheduled to release on Jul. 4.
But what caught fans' attention upon playing Savage's new 15-track LP was the amount of samples, spanning '90s R&B (Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans) to '60s Brazilian music (Elza Laranjeira). While featured artists like Doja Cat, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Durk and Mariah the Scientist, it were the samples that got most of the fanfare, which received high praise on social media.
Running just shy of 50 minutes, american dream includes an all-star team of producers, including Savage's frequent collaborator Metro Boomin, London on da Track, Cardo, OG Parker, Scribz Riley, and others.
Check out the list of credited american dream samples below.
"all of me"
"Wishing on a Star" - Rose Royce
"redrum"
"Serenata Do Adeus" - Elza Laranjeira
"Here's Johnny!" scene - The Shining
"née nah"
Malcolm McLaren - "About Her"
"prove it"
"You Are My Joy (Interlude)" - Faith Evans
"should've wore a bonnet"
"I Don't Want to Do Anything" - Mary J. Blige (feat. K-Ci Hailey)
"just like me"
"raw" - LOONY