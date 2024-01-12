21 Savage's 'American Dream' Album: Features and Production Credits

For the first time in over five years, we have a new 21 Savage solo album to talk about.

Friday, 21 revved up the Slaughter Gang machine for the 15-track American Dream, the follow-up to 2018's I Am > I Was. As has been widely discussed at this point, the album's concise rollout was centered on a trailer starring Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin as 21 at different ages, complete with references to the Grammy winner's prior ICE arrest and subsequent immigration battle.