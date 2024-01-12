21 Savage's 'American Dream' Album: Features and Production Credits

For the first time in over five years, we have a new 21 Savage solo album to talk about.
Friday, 21 revved up the Slaughter Gang machine for the 15-track American Dream, the follow-up to 2018's I Am > I Was. As has been widely discussed at this point, the album's concise rollout was centered on a trailer starring Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin as 21 at different ages, complete with references to the Grammy winner's prior ICE arrest and subsequent immigration battle.
As always, we're here to give the rundown on who 21 recruited this time around for production and guest spots. Metro Boomin, expectedly, makes multiple appearances.
See below for a full list of credits adapted from Spotify. American Dream is out now.
“American Dream” f/ Heather Carmillia Joseph
Written by: Billie Rae Calvin, BK Rube, Isaiah Brown, Sterling White
Produced by: Isaiah "ibmixing" Brown, Spiff Sinatra
"All of Me"
Written by: Jalen Jackson, Jared Brown, Khaya Gilika, Raphael Ramos, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph [21 Savage], Sterling White Jr., Yakki Davis
Produced by: Spiff Sinatra
"Redrum"
Written by: London Tyler Holmes, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph
Produced by: London on Da Track
“N.H.I.E.” f/ Doja Cat
Written by: Amala Dlamini, Anthony Paul Jefferies, Douglas Whitehead, Jonah, Kurtis McKenzie, Michael Orabiyi, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph
Produced by: Kurtis McKenzie, Scribz Riley, Jonah
“Sneaky”
Written by: Edward Maclin Cooper III, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph
Produced by: Coupe
“Pop Ur Shit” f/ Young Thug and Metro Boomin
Written by: Allen Ritter, Jeffery Lamar Williams, Leland Tyler Wayne, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph
Produced by: Metro Boomin, Allen Ritter
“Letter to My Brudda”
Written by: Kavi Lybarger, Paola Barba, Park Min Geon, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, Tyrese McGriff
Produced by: Lil Tyh, KXVI, g06beatz
“Dangerous” f/ Lil Durk and Metro Boomin
Written by: Durk Banks, Jahmal Gwin, Jahshua Brown, Leland Tyler Wayne, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph
Produced by: Metro Boomin, BoogzDaBeast
“Née-Nah” f/ Travis Scott and Metro Boomin
Written by: Douglas Whitehead, Jacques Webster, Leland Tyler Wayne, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph
Produced by: Metro Boomin
“See the Real”
Written by: 10 Rock, DEZ, Jocelyn Donald, Jordan Holt-May, Joshua Parker, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, Smash
Produced by: OG Parker, Smash, 10 Rock
“Prove It” f/ Summer Walker
Written by: Carl Thompson, Edward Maclin Cooper III, Faith Evans, Isaiah Brown, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, Summer Walker, Tye Beats
Produced by: Coupe, Tye Beats, Isaiah "ibmixing" Brown
“Should've Wore a Bonnet” f/ Brent Faiyaz
Written by: Christopher Wood, Darryl Pearson, David Patino, Donald Earle De Grate Jr, Joel Hailey, Johnny Juliano, Ronald LaTour, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph
Produced by: Cardo Got Wings, Johnny, Dpat
“Just Like Me” f/ Burna Boy and Metro Boomin
Written by: Damini Ebuno, luwa Ogulu, Isaac De Boni, Jahmal Gwin, Leland Tyler Wayne, Michael Mule, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph
Produced by: Metro Boomin, BoogzDaBeast, FNZ
“Red Sky”
Written by: Carlton Davis Mays, Jr., Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph
Produced by: Honorable C.N.O.T.E.
“Dark Days” f/ Mariah the Scientist
Written by: Ahmar Bailey, Atia Boggs, JONAS LEE, Kavi Lybarger, Mariah Buckles, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, Yakki Davis, Yousef Sameh
Produced by: Kid Hazel, JONAS LEE