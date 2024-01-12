21 Savage's 'American Dream' Album: Features and Production Credits

Metro Boomin, Spiff Sinatra, London on Da Track, Cardo Got Wings, and more contribute production to 21's latest.

Jan 12, 2024
Image via Getty/Prince Williams / WireImage
For the first time in over five years, we have a new 21 Savage solo album to talk about.

Friday, 21 revved up the Slaughter Gang machine for the 15-track American Dream, the follow-up to 2018's I Am > I Was. As has been widely discussed at this point, the album's concise rollout was centered on a trailer starring Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin as 21 at different ages, complete with references to the Grammy winner's prior ICE arrest and subsequent immigration battle.

As always, we're here to give the rundown on who 21 recruited this time around for production and guest spots. Metro Boomin, expectedly, makes multiple appearances.

See below for a full list of credits adapted from Spotify. American Dream is out now.

“American Dream” f/ Heather Carmillia Joseph

Written by: Billie Rae Calvin, BK Rube, Isaiah Brown, Sterling White

Produced by: Isaiah "ibmixing" Brown, Spiff Sinatra

"All of Me"

Written by: Jalen Jackson, Jared Brown, Khaya Gilika, Raphael Ramos, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph [21 Savage], Sterling White Jr., Yakki Davis

Produced by: Spiff Sinatra

"Redrum"

Written by: London Tyler Holmes, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph

Produced by: London on Da Track

“N.H.I.E.” f/ Doja Cat

Written by: Amala Dlamini, Anthony Paul Jefferies, Douglas Whitehead, Jonah, Kurtis McKenzie, Michael Orabiyi, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph

Produced by: Kurtis McKenzie, Scribz Riley, Jonah

“Sneaky”

Written by: Edward Maclin Cooper III, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph

Produced by: Coupe

“Pop Ur Shit” f/ Young Thug and Metro Boomin

Written by: Allen Ritter, Jeffery Lamar Williams, Leland Tyler Wayne, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph

Produced by: Metro Boomin, Allen Ritter

“Letter to My Brudda”

Written by: Kavi Lybarger, Paola Barba, Park Min Geon, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, Tyrese McGriff

Produced by: Lil Tyh, KXVI, g06beatz

“Dangerous” f/ Lil Durk and Metro Boomin

Written by: Durk Banks, Jahmal Gwin, Jahshua Brown, Leland Tyler Wayne, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph

Produced by: Metro Boomin, BoogzDaBeast

“Née-Nah” f/ Travis Scott and Metro Boomin

Written by: Douglas Whitehead, Jacques Webster, Leland Tyler Wayne, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph

Produced by: Metro Boomin

“See the Real”

Written by: 10 Rock, DEZ, Jocelyn Donald, Jordan Holt-May, Joshua Parker, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, Smash

Produced by: OG Parker, Smash, 10 Rock

“Prove It” f/ Summer Walker

Written by: Carl Thompson, Edward Maclin Cooper III, Faith Evans, Isaiah Brown, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, Summer Walker, Tye Beats

Produced by: Coupe, Tye Beats, Isaiah "ibmixing" Brown

“Should've Wore a Bonnet” f/ Brent Faiyaz 

Written by: Christopher Wood, Darryl Pearson, David Patino, Donald Earle De Grate Jr, Joel Hailey, Johnny Juliano, Ronald LaTour, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph

Produced by: Cardo Got Wings, Johnny, Dpat

“Just Like Me” f/ Burna Boy and Metro Boomin

Written by: Damini Ebuno, luwa Ogulu, Isaac De Boni, Jahmal Gwin, Leland Tyler Wayne, Michael Mule, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph

Produced by: Metro Boomin, BoogzDaBeast, FNZ

“Red Sky”

Written by: Carlton Davis Mays, Jr., Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph

Produced by: Honorable C.N.O.T.E.

“Dark Days” f/ Mariah the Scientist 

Written by: Ahmar Bailey, Atia Boggs, JONAS LEE, Kavi Lybarger, Mariah Buckles, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, Yakki Davis, Yousef Sameh

Produced by: Kid Hazel, JONAS LEE

