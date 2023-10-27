Brent Faiyaz Drops 'Larger Than Life' Project f/ ASAP Rocky, Missy Elliott, and More

Brent Faiyaz capped off the week with a welcome surprise.

On Thursday morning, fans began speculating that the R&B singer was preparing to drop Larger Than Life, a previously unannounced project that appeared on Spotify’s international pages. After word of the release began circulating online, Faiyaz took to Instagram to share a cinematic teaser confirming the release.

“14 songs. Midnight,” the 28-year-old wrote in the caption.

The body of work includes the Coco Jones-assisted single “Moment of Your Life” and “WY@,” as well as guest appearances by ASAP Rocky (“Outside All Night”), Missy Elliott (“Last One Left”), ASAP Ant (“On This Side”), and Babyface Ray (“Belong to You”). It also arrives more than a year since Faiyaz announced his ISO Supremacy Creative Agency with UnitedMasters.