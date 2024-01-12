21 Savage Recruits Travis Scott, Young Thug, and More for 'American Dream' Album

Both the cover art for American Dream and a recently released trailer reference 21’s years-long immigration battle, which began back in 2019 with the London-born artist’s ICE arrest. In 2023, the 6 God confirmed Savage's green card status in his surprise-dropped "8AM in Charlotte" track, rapping, "Where I go, you go, brother, we Yugoslavian."

Among those enlisted for 21's new album are Travis Scott, Young Thug, Summer Walker, Brent Faiyaz, Mariah the Scientist, and Lil Durk.

Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin, meanwhile, portrayed 21 Savage at different ages in the aforementioned trailer. Per press notes, the trailer is for a new film depicting 21's life and career, though some fans have speculated that the trailer itself could be a standalone piece as part of a larger American Dream rollout strategy.

At any rate, give American Dream a spin on your streaming service of choice, and stay tuned for more info on the flick.