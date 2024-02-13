Brent Faiyaz stans are side-eyeing Lupita Nyong'o after the R&B singer dropped a flirtatious preview of his upcoming visual to "WY@."

The preview shows Faiyaz on a film set attempting to seduce the Oscar Award-winning actress as the production crew works in the background. The singer makes it very clear that it's not easy for him to keep his composure while working with a beautiful woman like Nyong'o.

Nyong'o tries to call his bluff, but things get steamy when Faiyaz makes a move to lock lips with her before the screen goes to black. The closing frame includes a tagline that reads: "2.14.24 isosupremacy.com." Check out the full clip below.