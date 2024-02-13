Brent Faiyaz stans are side-eyeing Lupita Nyong'o after the R&B singer dropped a flirtatious preview of his upcoming visual to "WY@."
The preview shows Faiyaz on a film set attempting to seduce the Oscar Award-winning actress as the production crew works in the background. The singer makes it very clear that it's not easy for him to keep his composure while working with a beautiful woman like Nyong'o.
Nyong'o tries to call his bluff, but things get steamy when Faiyaz makes a move to lock lips with her before the screen goes to black. The closing frame includes a tagline that reads: "2.14.24 isosupremacy.com." Check out the full clip below.
The singer is teasing visuals for "WY@" — the latest single off Faiyaz's debut mixtape Larger Than Life, released back in October. The fan-favorite track came out last September and centers on a toxic relationship that Faiyaz can't seem to let go. The video comes just in time for Valentine's Day, though comments on the preview show that Faiyaz is already breaking hearts, as fans jokingly threaten Nyong'o.
The upcoming release follows official visuals for "Pistachios," which dropped last month. Larger Than Life debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 chart, becoming Faiyaz's third Top 20 debut.
Larger Than Life also earned 54.1 million on-demand official streams and was included on Billboard and Stereogum's "50 Best Albums of 2023" lists. The mixtape features Coco Jones, ASAP Rocky, Missy Elliott, ASAP Ant, and Babyface Ray.