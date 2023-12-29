Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Music of 2023 Featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, Brent Faiyaz, and More

Barack Obama dropped his favorite music of 2023 just in time for the New Year.

Included on his list are Dave and Central Cee’s “Sprinter,” 6lack’s “Since I Have a Lover,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cobra,” Tyla’s “Water,” Stormzy and Fredo’s “Toxic Trait,” Brent Faiyaz’s “WY@,” and Tems’ “Me & U.”

“Here are some of my favorite songs from this year,” he captioned his post. “Let me know if there are any artists or songs I should check out.”