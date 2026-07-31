American Airlines Passenger Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Allegedly Assaulting Flight Attendant
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A California man is facing up to 20 years in prison after being charged in the assault of a flight attendant on an American Airlines flight last week.Brad Callas
Witnesses say the attack began over a mask dispute, but the airline disputed the report without providing an actual reason for the altercation.Brenton Blanchet
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Video Shows Flight Attendants Duct-Taping 13-Year-Old to Seat After He Allegedly Tried to Kick Out Window
A viral video shows a 13-year-old boy being duct-taped to his seat on an American Airlines flight after reportedly trying to kick out a windowBrad Callas
Both of the low-fare airline boards approved the deal over the weekend and Frontier Airlines now has a 51.5 percent controlling stake in the airline.Brenton Blanchet