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United Airlines Jets
Pop Culture

United Airlines Blames 'Poorly Worded' Memo for False Claim of Rebooking Trump Airport Flights

The airline reversed course after an internal document authorizing free swaps to Miami or Fort Lauderdale went viral, insisting its policy does not allow changes based on an airport's name.

Trey Alston19 days ago
Sheryl Lee Ralph Blasts American Airlines for Disrupted Holiday Travel: 'No Sense of Urgency'
Pop Culture

Sheryl Lee Ralph Blasts American Airlines for Disrupted Holiday Travel: 'No Sense of Urgency'

It didn't take long for the airline to respond to the 'Abbott Elementary' star.

Bernadette Giacomazzo228 days ago
An American Airlines plane taking off from an airport, with a control tower and terminal buildings in the background.
Life

Flight Carrying Four Congressmen Makes Emergency Stop Due to 'Disruptive' Passenger

It’s unclear what the passenger did or said to force an emergency stop.

tara mahadevan266 days ago
American Airlines plane.
Life

Woman Faces 20 Years After Alleged Outburst on Flight Led to Her Being Duct-Taped to Seat

The woman is claimed to have yelled death threats at passengers before landing in Las Vegas.

Alex Ocho315 days ago
An American Airlines plane at an airport gate, with the Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol visible in the background.
Life

Playboy Model Says American Airlines Made Her Cover Up Sports Bra on Flight

The model claims other passengers were not required to do the same.

Brad Appleton337 days ago
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Life

American Airlines Passenger Booted From Plane for Allegedly Vaping, Claims Assault

The passenger claimed that he was using the lavatory before arguing with a flight attendant.

Jaelani Turner-Williams362 days ago
This is a photo of Usher performing.
Music

Usher Shares Emotional Story About Absentee Father and 'Creating Purpose' Without Having Guidance: ‘I Found Joy in Music’

Usher concluded his Dallas show with some context on why the city is significant to his life and how it relates to his late father.

Eric Diep671 days ago
Juvenile attends the 2022 BET Awards.
Music

Juvenile Says ‘F*ck American Airlines’ After He Was Allegedly Kicked Out of First Class

The rapper was allegedly forced to move out of his first class seat, while his wife was allowed to stay put.

Jose Martinez715 days ago
Southwest Airlines planes are parked at the gate of an airport terminal, with the airline's logo visible on the aircraft bodies
Life

Jokes Are Flying About Southwest's Outdated Tech as Airline Dodges Worldwide IT Outage Grounding Flights

Almost 2,000 flights into, out of, or within the United States were canceled on Friday morning.

Joe Price748 days ago
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A man in a red cap and headphones stands inside an American Airlines aircraft. The other side shows an exterior view of the plane
Life

American Airlines Flight Forced to Land After Man Exposes Himself, Appears to Urinate in Aisle

Unfortunately, passengers were told, "Urine in for some delays."

Joe Price755 days ago
Sports

American and United Airlines Honor Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce With Kansas City-Las Vegas Flights for Super Bowl

The flight codes for the flights directly reference Swift's music and Kelce's jersey number.

Joe Price920 days ago
Life

Six People on American Airlines Flight Injured After ‘Hard Landing’ in Hawaii

Five crew members and one passenger were injured during landing.

Joe Price920 days ago
Life

Gassy Passenger Reportedly Causes American Airlines Flight Delay

The story was retold by a Reddit user who claimed to be on the flight.

tara mahadevan926 days ago
Life

'Instagram Famous' Woman Who Told Flight Passengers They're 'Bums' Denies Being Booted From Plane

A clip of the incident shows the woman yelling expletives at fellow passengers and telling them she's, 'Instagram famous.'

tara mahadevan1051 days ago
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Life

Woman Screams and Curses Getting Off Plane, Tells Passengers She's 'Instagram Famous'

A video of the incident shows the woman getting off an American Airlines flight. She's since been identified.

Joe Price1054 days ago
Life

Woman Behind Viral ‘Not Real’ Airplane Outburst Has Been Identified, Is Real

The revelation of her identity comes after there was wild speculation that she may not be a real person.

Jose Martinez1095 days ago
woman on plane having meltdown
Life

Viral Video Shows Woman Disrupting Flight, Yelling at Passengers About ‘Not Real’ Person

Among those also on the flight was comedian Carrot Top, who called the woman a "f*cking lunatic."

Trace William Cowen1129 days ago

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