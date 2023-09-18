Woman Screams and Curses Getting Off Plane, Tells Passengers She's 'Instagram Famous'

A video shows a woman who claims to be "Instagram famous" getting kicked off an American Airlines flight for seemingly arguing with other passengers, per TMZ.

A 20-second clip of the incident shows the woman in a bodysuit engaging in an argument with the airplane staff as she grabs her luggage.

"Call me a b-tch again," she say in the clip, as seen below. "I did nothing wrong."

Another passenger off-camera tells her to "shut up," prompting her to tell them to "You shut the f-ck up and your b-tch."

As she leaves the plane, she turns to notice someone filming her public outburst. "Film me, I'm Instagram famous, you f-cking bum."

It's unclear when the flight took place, and if her outburst caused any delays, but American Airlines' logo can be seen throughout the clip.