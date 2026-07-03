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Both of the low-fare airline boards approved the deal over the weekend and Frontier Airlines now has a 51.5 percent controlling stake in the airline.Brenton Blanchet
A Colorado woman has accused Frontier Airlines of racially profiling her after an employees falsely accused her of trafficking her white four-year-old sister.Joe Price
Life
American Airlines Passenger Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Allegedly Assaulting Flight Attendant
A California man is facing up to 20 years in prison after being charged in the assault of a flight attendant on an American Airlines flight last week.Brad Callas
Witnesses say the attack began over a mask dispute, but the airline disputed the report without providing an actual reason for the altercation.Brenton Blanchet