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Latest Stories
Life
Southwest Airlines Eases Overweight Passenger Rule—With a Catch
Facing backlash from travelers and fat acceptance advocates, the airline quietly restores free extra seats at the gate—but with a major catch for full flights.
Bernadette Giacomazzo49 days ago