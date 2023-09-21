'Instagram Famous' Woman Who Told Flight Passengers They're 'Bums' Denies Being Booted From Plane

“She just [said], ‘You’re in my seat, you’re in my seat.’ No, that’s your seat. I’m in my seat. I was just looking out the window before she got [there]. [She said,] ‘So get up, get up now.’ And I said, ‘I don’t know who you think you’re talking to but it won’t be me.’ And she sat down next to me and she got on FaceTime and she’s making fun of me on FaceTime and she’s like, ‘Ah ha ha, yeah that’s what I thought.’ And I said, ‘Morgan, this is not the flight for you. You already missed one flight. Just get off the flight because I’m gonna knock her the fuck out.’ So I just removed myself, waved down the stewardess, and when I decided to remove myself, people then whipped out their cameras.”

When Osman was asked if she didn’t get kicked off the plane, she said, “Absolutely not. I decided to leave and when they knew that, everybody took out their cameras. No, I didn’t get kicked off American Airlines.”