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Both of the low-fare airline boards approved the deal over the weekend and Frontier Airlines now has a 51.5 percent controlling stake in the airline.Brenton Blanchet
Police met with Mary MacCarthy and her daughter after being accused of “acting suspiciously before boarding and while boarding,” according to the mother.Brenton Blanchet
Life
American Airlines Passenger Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Allegedly Assaulting Flight Attendant
A California man is facing up to 20 years in prison after being charged in the assault of a flight attendant on an American Airlines flight last week.Brad Callas
Life
United Airlines Warns Flight Attendants Against Using Duct Tape When Restraining Unruly Passengers
United Airlines has sent out a memo to its employees, advising flight attendants not to use duct tape to restrain unruly passengers on flights.Brad Callas