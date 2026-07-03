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Latest Stories

Delta Air Lines Plane Hit by Fireworks on Fourth of July
Life

Delta Plane Hit by Firework on Fourth of July Sparks FAA Probe

Inside the midair ‘bang’ over Chicago, the FAA probe that followed, and what Delta says really happened on that Fourth of July flight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo12 days ago
Mooney International Submits Bid for Spirit Airlines Acquisition
Life

Spirit Airlines Gets Unexpected Lifeline After Shutdown

Inside the surprise offer that could bring Spirit Airlines back from the brink after its shutdown.

Bernadette Giacomazzo32 days ago
Delta Air Lines Sued for $2.5M After Falsely Accusing Father of Sex Trafficking Daughter
Life

Delta Faces $2.35M Suit Over False Human Trafficking Report on Flight

A father comforting his daughter during turbulence allegedly triggered a trafficking report, armed officers and a $2.35M lawsuit.

Bernadette Giacomazzo37 days ago
Frontier Airlines Flight Diverted After Passenger Tried to Choke Flight Attendant
Life

Frontier Airlines Passenger Allegedly Chokes Off-Duty Flight Attendant Mid-Flight

Passengers and crew restrained the man after he allegedly tried to open an exit door, approach the cockpit, and choke an off-duty flight attendant.

Bernadette Giacomazzo45 days ago
Airline Pilot Fired for Sending Fried Chicken and Watermelon to Black Supervisor
Life

A Fired Sunwing Pilot's Fried Chicken and Watermelon Email Was Ruled 'Grotesque'

Inside the racist email that cost a Sunwing pilot his career — and why an arbitrator said there was only one way to read it.

Bernadette Giacomazzo47 days ago
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Southwest Airlines Rolls Back Controversial Overweight Passenger Policy
Life

Southwest Airlines Eases Overweight Passenger Rule—With a Catch

Facing backlash from travelers and fat acceptance advocates, the airline quietly restores free extra seats at the gate—but with a major catch for full flights.

Bernadette Giacomazzo50 days ago
Caribbean Airlines Announces the Discontinuation of Key Routes
Life

Caribbean Airlines Slashes Regional Routes as Travel Costs Climb

Caribbean Airlines is cutting service to Dominica, St. Kitts, and Ogle-to-Suriname while reducing flights to Martinique and Guadeloupe.

Bernadette Giacomazzo55 days ago
A TikTok Creator is Trying to Buy Spirit Airlines—He's Raised $335M So Far
Life

How a Joke TikTok Turned into a $335M Rescue of Spirit Airlines

Inside the viral crowdfunding stunt turning a joke TikTok into a $335 million bid to resurrect the bankrupt budget airline.

Bernadette Giacomazzo62 days ago
Delta Air Lines Will No Longer Offer Snacks & Drinks to Certain Passengers
Life

Delta Air Lines Is Cutting Free Snacks and Drinks on Short Flights

Flying short-haul with Delta? You may be losing your free snacks and drinks. See which routes are hit, who’s exempt, and why the airline is changing course.

Bernadette Giacomazzo74 days ago
It's a Wrap: Spirit Airlines Prepares Shutdown After Government Bailout Fails
Life

Spirit Airlines Prepares for Possible Shutdown as $500M Rescue Talks Stall

What stalled $500M rescue talks could mean for low-cost fares, travelers, and thousands of workers if the airline can’t secure new funding.

Bernadette Giacomazzo78 days ago
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Spirit Airlines on the Brink of Closure As $500M Government Bailout Talks Sputter
Life

Spirit Airlines Faces Liquidation As $500M Government Rescue Falters

Lawmakers are balking, cash is vanishing, and flights are still taking off. Here's what a failed bailout would mean for Spirit passengers and staff.

Bernadette Giacomazzo79 days ago
Air Canada Will Suspend All Flights to JFK for the Summer Amid Rising Fuel Costs
Life

Air Canada Ditches JFK All Summer as Jet Fuel Prices Soar

What the surprise JFK exit means for summer travelers, Air Canada’s rivals, and an industry scrambling to survive sky-high jet fuel prices.

Bernadette Giacomazzo89 days ago
Spirit Airlines Reportedly Reached Out to the Government for Emergency Bailout
Life

Spirit Airlines Scrambles for Government Lifeline as Liquidation Looms

From blocked JetBlue merger to engine recalls and soaring jet fuel, how years of setbacks left Spirit one bad week from collapse.

Bernadette Giacomazzo91 days ago
A Delta Air Lines aircraft on the tarmac, side view showing the logo and cockpit.
Style

Delta Air Lines Revamps Delta One Suites for Its Long-Haul Flights

The airlines' Airbus A350-1000 aircrafts will have upgraded suites in 2027.

tara mahadevan96 days ago
Natasha Lyonne Escorted Off Delta Flight After 'Euphoria' Premiere Because She Was 'Out of It'
Pop Culture

Natasha Lyonne Reportedly Removed From Delta Flight After ‘Euphoria’ Premiere

What witnesses say happened between the ‘Euphoria’ premiere, a red-eye to New York, and the flight’s return to the gate.

Bernadette Giacomazzo100 days ago
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Justin Bieber with a buzz cut, wearing a black suit and necklace, against a textured black background.
Music

Airline Jokes Justin Bieber ‘Should’ve Gone to Turkey’ Over Viral Hair Transplant Post

A viral post on X alleges Bieber got a hair transplant based on his red carpet photos from the Grammys.

Alex Ocho164 days ago
Delta Air Lines and KLM Sued by Family Who Say They Were 'Swarmed' by Bedbugs on Flight
Life

Delta Air Lines and KLM Sued by Family Who Say They Were 'Bitten' by Bedbugs on Flight

The lawsuit claims a Virginia family was bitten mid-flight and suffered physical and emotional distress during an international trip.

Bernadette Giacomazzo204 days ago
Rat Tries to Fly KLM to Aruba—Gives Passengers a Jet2 Holiday Instead
Life

Rat Stowaway Turns KLM’s Long-Haul Flight to Aruba Into Travel Chaos

A rat discovered onboard prompted KLM to remove the aircraft from service and cancel its scheduled return flight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo213 days ago

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