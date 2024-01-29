Six People on American Airlines Flight Injured After ‘Hard Landing’ in Hawaii

Six people required medical attention after an American Airlines flight landed in Hawaii much harder than planned.

As reported by The Hill via KHON, the Maui Police Department was called to Kahului Airport on Maui on Saturday, January 27 at around 2:21 p.m. local time to report injuries onboard American Airlines flight 271. The flight, which originated in Los Angeles, is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration because six people were taken to hospital.

"American Airlines Flight 271, an Airbus A320, made a hard landing on Runway 20 at Kahului Airport in Hawaii at approximately 2 p.m. local time. The FAA will investigate," the FAA wrote in a statement confirming the incident.

American Airlines, per TND, also released a statement. "American Airlines flight 271 with service from Los Angeles (LAX) to Maui (OGG) experienced an issue upon landing in OGG," American Airlines wrote. "The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power and customers deplaned normally." One of those injured was a passenger, while the five others were crew members.

While 2023 proved to be a big year for airplanes in headlines, from the "that motherfucker back there is not real" woman to the grown man who stubbornly imitated a crying baby, there's already been plenty of notable stories in 2024. Perhaps most famously, the Alaska Airlines flight in which a section of the plane blew out mid-air, thankfully without injuries. However, a Wellington couple on a recent 10-hour Qantas Airways flight from Bangkok to Syndey also made headlines after they made a chilling discovery that they were seated in urine.