United Airlines Blames 'Poorly Worded' Memo for False Claim of Rebooking Trump Airport Flights

United Airlines is walking back a brief internal policy that gave passengers a free way out of the newly renamed President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach.

After a story from Live and Let Fly broke on July 16 that United had quietly authorized no-cost rebookings away from the airport formerly known as Palm Beach International, the airline pulled the language from its internal memo and went on the record to dispute it.

"That internal message was poorly worded and not accurate," United said in a statement. "United customers are able to make changes to a ticket without a fee for many reasons. However, our policy doesn't allow for changes because of an airport's name or three letter code."

The original memo, dated July 8 and titled "West Palm Beach, Florida Airport Name and Code Change," instructed reservation agents to offer Miami International Airport or Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport as free alternatives to any customer who no longer wished to fly into the renamed facility, according to CBS12. Agents were scripted to say: "I understand that you'd rather not fly to this airport anymore. We can look at nearby airports like Fort Lauderdale or Miami instead. Is that an acceptable alternative?"

The policy went further than a standard fee waiver. Agents were directed to process rebookings as an "even exchange," meaning no fare difference would be collected even if the replacement itinerary to MIA or FLL cost more than the original booking.