Gassy Passenger Reportedly Causes American Airlines Flight Delay

Contrary to Ice Spice, one man on an American Airlines flight truly was the fart.

On Jan. 14, excessive flatulence from a passenger caused a flight from Phoenix to Austin to be delayed. The alleged story was retold by Reddit user, lamgalatx, who was apparently also on the flight. The user describes what happened in the moments following the flyer passing gas, and what happened when he was removed from the plane.

“I was seated near the row where this situation occurred,” lamgalatx wrote in the r/Austin subreddit, describing the gassy man as being “audibly disgruntled” and “maybe hungover.” Before he started farting, he said, “You thought that was rude? Well how about this smell," and let it rip.

“[I don’t know] what provoked that comment, and while kinda funny to overhear, it was uncalled for, especially coming from a grown man on an airplane nonetheless,” the Reddit user added.

The gassy passenger wasn’t done.

“The man who just purposefully farted moments ago decides to loudly and condescendingly say ‘Yeah, everybody, let’s just eat the smelliest food possible all at the same time,’” a comment seemingly aimed at others.