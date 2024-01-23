Gassy Passenger Reportedly Causes American Airlines Flight Delay

Contrary to Ice Spice, one man on an American Airlines flight truly was the fart.
On Jan. 14, excessive flatulence from a passenger caused a flight from Phoenix to Austin to be delayed. The alleged story was retold by Reddit user, lamgalatx, who was apparently also on the flight. The user describes what happened in the moments following the flyer passing gas, and what happened when he was removed from the plane.
“I was seated near the row where this situation occurred,” lamgalatx wrote in the r/Austin subreddit, describing the gassy man as being “audibly disgruntled” and “maybe hungover.” Before he started farting, he said, “You thought that was rude? Well how about this smell," and let it rip.
“[I don’t know] what provoked that comment, and while kinda funny to overhear, it was uncalled for, especially coming from a grown man on an airplane nonetheless,” the Reddit user added.
The gassy passenger wasn’t done.
“The man who just purposefully farted moments ago decides to loudly and condescendingly say ‘Yeah, everybody, let’s just eat the smelliest food possible all at the same time,’” a comment seemingly aimed at others.
A man in the next row over then reportedly responded, "If you don’t like it you can fly private," prompting the gassy flyer to say, "That’s so fucking rude."
"I think we’d all agree you’re the rude one here,’” someone else said.
The interaction still didn’t end there. The flatulent passenger responded, "That’s just so low class”—and in response, another flyer fired back, "Well you’re back here in economy with the rest of us."
At that point, even though the plane had left the gate and was preparing for takeoff, the pilot decided to stop the plane and turn around.
“We get back to the gate and a flight attendant comes back and informs fartman that he will not be staying on this flight. He simply replies, ‘I don’t understand,’ and she tells him they’ll talk about it off the plane,” the Reddit user wrote.
“He gets up, grabs his bag, and quietly exits the plane. We all breathed a sigh of relief when he was removed, I think most people were on edge about what he may say or do next. The trip was only delayed by 15-30 minutes, so all in all, I think American handled it swiftly."
Complex has reached out to a rep from American Airlines for comment.