American and United Airlines Honor Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce With Kansas City-Las Vegas Flights for Super Bowl

"You could say that after tonight’s games, we are in our football era, and we are thrilled to provide additional direct flights from Kansas City to Las Vegas," said an American Airlines spokesperson in a statement. "To our customers who are huge sports fans, look what you made us do."

United Airlines, meanwhile, will also be offering multiple flights in time for the big game. Three flights from Kansas City to Las Vegas have been added, with the codes 1587, 2287, and 1989. There will also be several San Francisco to Las Vegas flights, under the numbers 1995 and 1849.

So if you're looking to support the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl LVIII, where Usher is scheduled to perform, now you've got more opportunities, however gimmicky they may be.