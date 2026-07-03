Delta Air Lines

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Latest Stories

Delta Air Lines Plane Hit by Fireworks on Fourth of July
Life

Delta Plane Hit by Firework on Fourth of July Sparks FAA Probe

Inside the midair ‘bang’ over Chicago, the FAA probe that followed, and what Delta says really happened on that Fourth of July flight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo12 days ago
Delta Air Lines Sued for $2.5M After Falsely Accusing Father of Sex Trafficking Daughter
Life

Delta Faces $2.35M Suit Over False Human Trafficking Report on Flight

A father comforting his daughter during turbulence allegedly triggered a trafficking report, armed officers and a $2.35M lawsuit.

Bernadette Giacomazzo37 days ago
Delta Air Lines Canceled a Nigeria-Bound Flight in Mid-Air
Life

Delta Flight to Nigeria Returns to Atlanta After 8-Hour ‘Journey to Nowhere’

After nearly eight hours over the Atlantic, passengers bound for Lagos say they endured a ‘journey to nowhere.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo68 days ago
Delta Air Lines Will No Longer Offer Snacks & Drinks to Certain Passengers
Life

Delta Air Lines Is Cutting Free Snacks and Drinks on Short Flights

Flying short-haul with Delta? You may be losing your free snacks and drinks. See which routes are hit, who’s exempt, and why the airline is changing course.

Bernadette Giacomazzo74 days ago

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