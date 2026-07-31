Amanda Bynes

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LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 20: Amanda Bynes is seen on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Amanda Bynes Teases Upcoming 'Super Cute' Bag Line

The former actress shared a collection of accessories that she'll soon release.

Jaelani Turner-Williams31 days ago
Frankie Muniz attends Hulu's 'Malcolm in The Middle: Life's Still Unfair' New York Premiere at DGA Theater on April 07, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Frankie Muniz Once Turned Down ‘SNL’ Because of Amanda Bynes

He passed on the opportunity at 14 to attend the Kids’ Choice Awards instead.

Holly Riordan119 days ago
Actress Amanda Bynes arrives at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards at Universal Studios' Gibson Amphitheatre on June 5, 2011 in Universal City, California.
Pop Culture

Amanda Bynes Signs Record Deal With Create Music Group

The deal comes ahead of her new single ‘Girlfriend,’ featuring Shoreline Mafia’s Fenix Flexin.

Holly Riordan122 days ago
Amanda Bynes Debuts New Tattoo Amid 30lb. Weight Loss
Pop Culture

Amanda Bynes Debuts New Hand Tattoo Weeks After 28-Pound Weight Loss Reveal

The former child star posted the new tattoo on Instagram about a month after opening up about her recent weight loss.

Bernadette Giacomazzo196 days ago
Amanda Bynes
Pop Culture

Amanda Bynes Shares Photo Amid Ozempic Weight Loss Journey

The 39-year-old previously said that she started taking the drug to "look better in paparazzi pictures."

tara mahadevan227 days ago
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Amanda Bynes Finally Addresses Viral TikTok Claims About Dan Schneider
Pop Culture

Amanda Bynes Finally Addresses Viral TikTok Claims About Dan Schneider

There have been many claims made, over the years, about the nature of Dan Schneider's behavior against Amanda Bynes.

Bernadette Giacomazzo258 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 01: Amanda Bynes is seen on August 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Amanda Bynes Says She’s ‘Excited’ About Losing 20 Pounds With the Help of Ozempic

The actress and visual artist wants to drop an additional fifteen pounds.

Jaelani Turner-Williams275 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 01: Amanda Bynes is seen on August 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Raquel Lee Bolleau attends the red carpet event for Disney+ Original Series "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" at Nate Holden Performing Arts Center on January 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Amanda Bynes’ Former Co-Star Raquel Lee Bolleau Says Actress Spit in Her Face While Filming a Scene

Raquel Lee Bolleau said she "tried to keep it cool" while filming the scene in question.

Jaelani Turner-Williams312 days ago
Amanda Bynes
Pop Culture

Amanda Bynes Says She's Taking Ozempic to Look 'Better in Paparazzi Pictures'

She's previously shared with fans that she's gained weight due to depression.

tara mahadevan410 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Amanda Bynes is seen on September 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Amanda Bynes Announces She's Joining OnlyFans But Won't Post 'Sleazy' Content

The actress and visual artist currently has her OnlyFans priced at $50 per month.

Jaelani Turner-Williams478 days ago
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Amanda Bynes with Drake Bell and Josh Peck
Pop Culture

Drake Bell and Josh Peck Reflect on Amanda Bynes, Call Her a 'Force of Nature'

The trio were costars on the Nickelodeon show 'The Amanda Show.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams498 days ago
Amanda Bynes and 50 Cent
Pop Culture

Amanda Bynes Meets 50 Cent at His Las Vegas Residency

Bynes recently held a sold-out art show featuring her original paintings.

Trey Alston586 days ago
TikTok/@amandabynes_official
Pop Culture

Amanda Bynes Hosts Her First Art Show

The former child star showed off her foray into painting in a new sold-out show.

Jaelani Turner-Williams586 days ago
Woman with blonde hair wearing a V-neck top, smiling outdoors
Pop Culture

Amanda Bynes Reportedly Turned Down 'Quiet On Set' Interview

The tell-all documentary features former Nickelodeon child stars opening up about the rampant sexual, mental, and physical abuse they faced on set.

Mark Elibert867 days ago
amanda bynes and drake are pictured
Pop Culture

Amanda Bynes’ Podcast Takes Brief Pause After Not Being Able to Book Guests Like Drake (UPDATE)

The podcast recently debuted its first episode, featuring tattoo artist Dahlia Moth.

Trace William Cowen963 days ago
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Pop Culture

Amanda Bynes Opens Up About Getting Plastic Surgery on Her Eyelids

This month saw the launch of the actress' new podcast, 'Amanda Bynes &amp; Paul Sieminski: The Podcast.'

tara mahadevan969 days ago
Pop Culture

Amanda Bynes Addresses Face Tattoo Amid Comeback: 'It Shouldn't Matter'

On Saturday, the actress launched '<i>Amanda Bynes &amp; Paul Sieminski: The Podcast</i>.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams970 days ago
Pop Culture

Amanda Bynes Detained for Mental Health Evaluation (UPDATE)

The former actress was taken into police custody again after being released from a mental health facility earlier this year.

Jade Gomez1147 days ago

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