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Amanda Bynes Teases Upcoming 'Super Cute' Bag Line
The former actress shared a collection of accessories that she'll soon release.
Frankie Muniz Once Turned Down ‘SNL’ Because of Amanda Bynes
He passed on the opportunity at 14 to attend the Kids’ Choice Awards instead.
Amanda Bynes Signs Record Deal With Create Music Group
The deal comes ahead of her new single ‘Girlfriend,’ featuring Shoreline Mafia’s Fenix Flexin.
Amanda Bynes Debuts New Hand Tattoo Weeks After 28-Pound Weight Loss Reveal
The former child star posted the new tattoo on Instagram about a month after opening up about her recent weight loss.
Amanda Bynes Shares Photo Amid Ozempic Weight Loss Journey
The 39-year-old previously said that she started taking the drug to "look better in paparazzi pictures."
Amanda Bynes Finally Addresses Viral TikTok Claims About Dan Schneider
There have been many claims made, over the years, about the nature of Dan Schneider's behavior against Amanda Bynes.
Amanda Bynes Says She’s ‘Excited’ About Losing 20 Pounds With the Help of Ozempic
The actress and visual artist wants to drop an additional fifteen pounds.
Amanda Bynes’ Former Co-Star Raquel Lee Bolleau Says Actress Spit in Her Face While Filming a Scene
Raquel Lee Bolleau said she "tried to keep it cool" while filming the scene in question.
Amanda Bynes Says She's Taking Ozempic to Look 'Better in Paparazzi Pictures'
She's previously shared with fans that she's gained weight due to depression.
Amanda Bynes Announces She's Joining OnlyFans But Won't Post 'Sleazy' Content
The actress and visual artist currently has her OnlyFans priced at $50 per month.
Drake Bell and Josh Peck Reflect on Amanda Bynes, Call Her a 'Force of Nature'
The trio were costars on the Nickelodeon show 'The Amanda Show.'
Amanda Bynes Meets 50 Cent at His Las Vegas Residency
Bynes recently held a sold-out art show featuring her original paintings.
Amanda Bynes Hosts Her First Art Show
The former child star showed off her foray into painting in a new sold-out show.
Amanda Bynes Reportedly Turned Down 'Quiet On Set' Interview
The tell-all documentary features former Nickelodeon child stars opening up about the rampant sexual, mental, and physical abuse they faced on set.
Amanda Bynes’ Podcast Takes Brief Pause After Not Being Able to Book Guests Like Drake (UPDATE)
The podcast recently debuted its first episode, featuring tattoo artist Dahlia Moth.
Amanda Bynes Opens Up About Getting Plastic Surgery on Her Eyelids
This month saw the launch of the actress' new podcast, 'Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast.'
Amanda Bynes Addresses Face Tattoo Amid Comeback: 'It Shouldn't Matter'
On Saturday, the actress launched '<i>Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast</i>.'
Amanda Bynes Detained for Mental Health Evaluation (UPDATE)
The former actress was taken into police custody again after being released from a mental health facility earlier this year.