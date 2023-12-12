Amanda Bynes Opens Up About Getting Plastic Surgery on Her Eyelids

This month saw the launch of the actress' new podcast, 'Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast.'

Dec 12, 2023
Amanda Bynes revealed to her fans that she recently went under the knife.

In a clip posted to her Instagram Story, the actress and podcast host opened up about getting plastic surgery on her eyelids.

“I saw a couple stories online that say I have a new look and I was never open about this before but I actually had Blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds in the corners of my eyes,” she explained. “So I don’t have those skin folds anymore. It was one of the best things I could have ever done for my self-confidence and it made me feel a lot better in my skin.

“I just wanted to post about that, just to clear up that rumor as to why I have a new look. I feel a lot better now about myself,” she added. “It was one of the greatest things I could have ever done.”

This month saw the launch of Bynes’ new podcast, Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast, where the hosts sat down with Los Angeles tattoo artist Dahlia Moth. During the conversation, Bynes addressed her face tattoo, which she’s had since 2019.

In September, reports emerged that Bynes was getting the tattoo removed, though it seems she didn’t finish the process. “Nobody cares anymore if people have face tattoos. It shouldn’t matter,” she said to Sieminski and Moth.

The former Nickelodeon star has also debuted a new platinum haircut, which appears to be long in the back and shaved on the sides and the top.

