Amanda Bynes Reportedly Turned Down 'Quiet On Set' Interview

In light of the tell-all Quiet On Set documentary which details years of abuse and toxic work environments experienced by Nickelodeon stars of the '90s and '00s, Amanda Bynes was notably absent from the many interviews.

According to TMZ, sources have stated that Bynes and her parents were asked to participate in the documentary, but they turned down the offer. Bynes felt that she didn't go through the same experiences as the actors and actresses who participated in the documentary.

Sources also stated that Bynes was grateful for her time working with Nickelodeon and acknowledged the network kickstarted her career while admitting she didn’t watch the documentary. Her parents, on the other hand, added that they wanted to stay out of the spotlight but watched the documentary and were shocked about the allegations levied against Dan Schneider.

Bynes started at Nickelodeon as a cast member on All That before launching into stardom with The Amanda Bynes Show. In the explosive documentary Quiet on Set, filmmakers closely looked into the relationship between Bynes and Schneider, among other questionable actions from executives who worked at Nickelodeon.

Since her time on Nickelodeon, Bynes went through several controversial moments that had fans question her mental health. Lately, Bynes has been staying out of the limelight while building herself back up and is currently looking to obtain a cosmetology license.

In light of Quiet on Set, Dan Schneider issued an apology for his actions in the past.