Amanda Gorman

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Life

Poet Amanda Gorman Says She’s Turned Down $17 Million in Offers Since Viral Inauguration Performance

Amanda Gorman is the first poet to ever appear on the cover of 'Vogue,' resulting in a conversation that touched on the types of deals she's declined.

Trace William Cowen1947 days ago
Amanda Gorman
Life

Poet Amanda Gorman Says She Was Racially Profiled by Security Guard

The 22-year-old activist and poet detailed the incident on Twitter, claiming the security guard stopped her outside her home because she looked "suspicious."

Joshua Espinoza1981 days ago

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