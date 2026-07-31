Amanda Diva

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'Insecure' Star Amanda Seales Recounts Her Sexual Assault
Pop Culture

Amanda Seales Opens Up About 2023 Sexual Assault, Calls Out Police Response

The actress shares her account of a 2023 assault, her concerns with how police handled the report, and how the aftermath has unfolded.

Bernadette Giacomazzo94 days ago

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