Amanda Bynes’ Podcast on Hiatus After Not Being Able to Book Guests Like Drake

In a prior update via TikTok, Bynes told fans she “had the best time” while shooting the first episode of the podcast, adding that the experience was “so much fun.” At the time, Bynes said, the plan was to film the second episode “in two weeks.”

Longtime Bynes and/or Drake fans will recall that the two have shared headlines together in the past, including in connection with an oft-cited 2013 tweet in which the All That alum said she wanted the "Summer Games" sequel denier to "murder [her] vagina." In a Hollyscoop interview four years later, Bynes said she was "on drugs" at the time of the tweet in question.

"I was serious, but I was also on drugs," Bynes said in 2017. "So that was my way of saying like, 'Let’s do this, man.' But I was on drugs and trying to be hilarious.”

Recently, Bynes addressed speculation among some fans that she would speak candidly on personal subjects, including mental health. According to Bynes, per a report from TMZ, the now-paused podcast will not feature her discussing such topics, nor will she be speaking on her past film and TV roles.