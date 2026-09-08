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Anna Bediones

Joined July 2014 | 17 posts
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Latest Stories

Air Jordan 1 Season of Her SOH Collection 1

Why the Jordan Women's Collection Matters

A female sneakerhead's perspective on why Jordan Brand's new women's collection matters.

Anna Bediones3163 days ago
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I Went Running With LeBron James

Anna Bediones4425 days ago
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Design Collective Creates Inflatable Rope Sculpture Reminiscent of Playground Jungle Gyms

Climbing it will make you feel like a kid again.

Anna Bediones4585 days ago
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The Sneakerhead Guide to Dating

The dating game.

Anna Bediones4600 days ago
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Gallery: Models in Dope Sneakers

Pose for the camera.

Anna Bediones4636 days ago
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The 25 Best Celebrity Sneaker Photos on Instagram of 2013

Straight flexin'.

Anna Bediones4643 days ago
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The 10 Best All-Red Sneakers of 2013

It was a red 2013.

Anna Bediones4645 days ago
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The Struggle of Being a Female Sneakerhead

Life's not fair sometimes.

Anna Bediones4663 days ago
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10 Sneakers Women Should Never Wear

Sorry, ladies.

Anna Bediones4686 days ago
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Are Sneakers Better Than Relationships?

Differently the same.

Anna Bediones4710 days ago
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The 10 Worst Sneaker Pickup Lines

You're failing, breh.

Anna Bediones4725 days ago
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How to Use Sneakers to Hit on Girls

You're doing it wrong.

Anna Bediones4726 days ago
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10 Celebs That Should Be Banned From Wearing Air Jordans

Giving the Jumpman a bad name.

Anna Bediones4734 days ago
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What to Expect When Dating a Sneakerhead

99 problems but kicks ain't one.

Anna Bediones4740 days ago
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The Cycle of Sneaker Addiction in GIFs

It's just a matter of admitting it.

Anna Bediones4753 days ago
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The Freshest Sneakerhead Toddlers on Instagram

Fresher than your average.

Anna Bediones4766 days ago
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20 Female Sneakerheads Speak on the Sneakers They Wish Were Made For Women

Imagine if your favorite sneakers were never made in your size.

Anna Bediones4777 days ago

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