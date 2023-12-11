Amanda Bynes Addresses Face Tattoo Amid Comeback: 'It Shouldn't Matter'

Amanda Bynes isn't holding back on her new podcast.

On the inaugural episode of Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast, where the co-hosts will tackle "fashion, artists, actors, actresses, music, and everything else," Bynes and Siminski chatted with Los Angeles tattoo artist Dahlia Moth.

The podcast also marks Bynes' return to entertainment over 15 years after starring in teen romantic comedy Easy A alongside Emma Stone. In 2013, she was placed under an eight-year conservatorship where she was diagnosed as bipolar and later placed in a mental health facility.