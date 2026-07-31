Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes is a Brazilian mixed martial artist who has competed in the UFC since 2013. She was born on May 30, 1988, in Pojuca, Bahia, Brazil. She made history as the first woman to hold UFC titles simultaneously in the bantamweight and featherweight divisions. Known for her aggressive striking and powerful knockouts, Nunes also excels in versatile grappling, making her one of the most dominant fighters in UFC history. Her relevance traces back to landmark victories over champions like Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg, which redefined the competitive standards of women’s MMA and broadened its global appeal. Fans return to her fights for the combination of strategic aggression and technical adaptability, with many studying her approach as a blueprint for success in women’s mixed martial arts.

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amanda nunes
Sports

Amanda Nunes Thinks She's UFC GOAT After Win Over Cyborg

Her win over Cyborg made her only the third fighter in UFC history to hold two championships simultaneously.

Alex Galbraith2771 days ago
Ronda Rousey
Sports

Ronda Rousey's Response to a Question About Her Brutal UFC Losses Is Painful to Watch

The former UFC champion says she'd prefer not to talk about it.

Joe Price3112 days ago
Amanda Nunes waives to the crowd after defeating Ronda Rousey.
Sports

Amanda Nunes Apologizes for Trolling Ronda Rousey

Amanda Nunes posted a heartfelt apology to Ronda Rousey on her Instagram page.

Gavin Evans3475 days ago
Ronda Rousey at UFC 207.
Sports

Dana White Says Ronda Rousey's UFC Career Is 'Probably Done'

Dana White was asked about Ronda Rousey's future in the UFC, and he said that she's "probably done" with fighting.

Chris Yuscavage3475 days ago
Floyd Mayweather gives advice to Ronda Rousey.
Sports

Floyd Mayweather Shares Surprising Thoughts on Ronda Rousey's UFC 207 Loss

Watch Floyd Mayweather give some advice to Ronda Rousey following her UFC 207 loss.

Chris Yuscavage3495 days ago
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Amanda Nunes celebrates her victory over Ronda Rousey at UFC 207.
Sports

Amanda Nunes Continues to Kick Ronda Rousey While She's Down

Amanda Nunes says she knew she would be able to beat Ronda Rousey one day the first time she saw her fight.

Gavin Evans3501 days ago
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Amanda Nunes Trolls Ronda Rousey With Meme Following Dominating UFC 207 Victory

Amanda Nunes added insult to injury on Friday night by trolling Ronda Rousey with a meme following her victory over her at UFC 207.

Chris Yuscavage3507 days ago
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Amanda Nunes Beats Ronda Rousey in Less Than a Minute at UFC 207

Amanda Nunes beat Ronda Rousey easily at UFC 207.

Chris Yuscavage3507 days ago
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Ronda Rousey Explains Why She's Not Doing Any Press in the Buildup to UFC 207

Ronda Rousey is refusing to do any press to promote her fight with Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

Chris Yuscavage3509 days ago
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Sports

Stephanie McMahon Suggests Ronda Rousey Could End Up in the WWE

Does a mutual interest between the WWE and Ronda Rousey suggest that they'll team up in the future?

Gavin Evans3515 days ago
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Ronda Rousey signs autographs.
Sports

Dana White Reveals Ronda Rousey Will Fight at UFC 207 in December

She’s back! Ronda Rousey is going to fight Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, according to Dana White.

Chris Yuscavage3586 days ago
Not Available Lead
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Watch Amanda Nunes Completely Destroy Miesha Tate at UFC 200

Amanda Nunes completely destroyed Miesha Tate at UFC 200 to become the UFC’s new women's bantamweight champion.

Chris Yuscavage3681 days ago

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