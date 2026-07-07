Amanda Bynes Teases Upcoming 'Super Cute' Bag Line

Amanda Bynes has pivoted to creating accessories. Bynes, who saw breakthrough success on Nickelodeon as a child, posted a TikTok over the weekend of her upcoming bag collection, which features furry, print and colorful detailing. Among the bags that Bynes exhibited in the video below was a blue faux fur bag that she shared is "still in production," a fuzzy orange bag that she called "super fun," and a black ombre faux fur bag that she described as "super cute." "Wanted to show the process of working on these bags, and that's about it. So I will post more about it later, for sure," the Hairspray star concluded. Source: TikTok

Earlier this year, Bynes, who retired from acting in the last decade, signed with Los Angeles-based record company Create Music Group, and linked with Shoreline Mafia member Fenix for new single “Girlfriend.”

Months before then, the 40-year-old revealed that she had gotten her hand tattooed, possibly to celebrate her 28-pound weight loss from using Ozempic. Bynes, whose last on-screen appearance was in 2010 comedy Easy A, graduated from Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019 after five years of studying at the California institution. The entertainer was previously under a conservatorship placed by her parents, Lynn and Rick Bynes, which was terminated in 2022 after 9 years.