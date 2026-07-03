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Daphne Joy, an actress and model, is back in headlines after an Akademiks interview.Trace William Cowen
Sources say Malik "struck" Yolanda Hadid last week and she is considering pressing charges. The former One Direction member has refused to contest the claims.Joshua Espinoza
DaBaby has responded after a married woman suggested that the Charlotte, North Carolina rapper wanted to hit on her after doing business with her husband.Joe Price
Speaking with Demi Lovato on a Friday episode of her '4D with Demi Lovato' show, Hailey Bieber decided to address false narratives about her marriage.Brenton Blanchet