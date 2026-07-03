Allegations

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The Combs twins in matching pink outfits pose in a pink-themed room with metallic decor.
Music

Diddy's Twin Daughters Praise Him as 'Amazing Dad,' Argue 'His Press Is His Own'

"It's separate," 19-year-old twins Jessie and D'Lila Combs argue.

Trace William Cowen17 hours ago
Top Boy actor Micheal Ward arrives at Thames Magistrates' Court, Bow Road, east London, where he is charged with rape and sexual assault.
Pop Culture

Actor Michael Ward Cries In Church After Being Cleared on Rape Charges

The 'Top Boy' alum tearfully attended church after being cleared on five charges of rape and sexual assault.

Jaelani Turner-Williams6 days ago
Split image of Boosie Badazz and Jay-Z.
Music

Boosie Badazz Calls Out Jay-Z Over Alleged Child in New Song: ‘That Child Look Just Like You’

On this track, Boosie makes a passing remark about recently dismissed paternity claims against Jay.

Jose Martinez9 days ago
Sean "Diddy" Combs in a stylish black and white outfit, and Cassie in a black gown, pose at a formal event with a crowd in the background.
Music

Cassie, Diddy Civil Case: Escort Disputes Claim of Making 'Threats of Violence' on Social Media

The plaintiff in the case argues he “never threatened physical harm or violence” against Cassie in a video shared to TikTok in June.

Trace William Cowen11 days ago
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Charli Baltimore attends WEtv celebration premieres of Growing Up Hip Hop New York and Untold Stories of Hip Hop at Paley Center for Media.
Music

Charli Baltimore on Dame Dash Accusing Her of Sleeping With Biggie’s Friends Jay-Z, Lance Rivera

Dash alleged that Charli Baltimore slept with Hov and Rivera following Biggie's murder in 1997.

Joe Price11 days ago
Warren Sapp in a white shirt with headphones stands with crossed arms, looking focused. The background is blurred with a red sign.
Sports

Warren Sapp Battery Investigation: No Charges Filed Over Alleged Nursing Home Worker Incident

The incident is alleged to have occurred in May, with prosecutors deciding against charges the following month.

Trace William Cowen16 days ago
Pooh Shiesty wearing a black balaclava, holding a microphone, with visible tattoos and jewelry, performing on stage.
Music

Pooh Shiesty Case: Prosecutors Allege 'Inappropriate' Supervisor Relationship, 'High and Drunk' Text

Shiesty's past alleged violations of home detention are being cited by prosecutors amid their efforts to keep him behind bars.

Trace William Cowen19 days ago
Malik Beasley in a black bucket hat and jacket walks outside, accompanied by two other men in suits.
Sports

Malik Beasley Among Those Charged in Connection With Alleged NBA Betting Scheme

Beasley and five other defendants are named in a newly unsealed indictment accusing them of wire fraud conspiracy, bribery in sporting contests, and more.

Trace William Cowen19 days ago
Kylie Jenner attends The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals.
Pop Culture

Kylie Jenner Sued by Former Chef Who Claims Grueling Shifts Caused Miscarriage

The former private chef alleges her miscarriage was due to long shifts, heavy lifting and lack of pregnancy accommodations.

Jose Martinez22 days ago
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The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 13
Pop Culture

Tracee Ellis Ross Says She Is 'Not Pregnant,' Jokes She Doesn't Know How to 'Get the Preggers'

The rumor appears to stem from a fake post that showed Ross displaying a positive pregnancy test.

Abel Shifferaw23 days ago
Mystikal in a white outfit and blue hat performing on stage, with blue lighting and a smoky background.
Music

Mystikal Sexual Assault Lawsuit: Rapper Accused of Spitting on Victim, Making Her Pray

The civil suit in question centers on the same assault at the heart of Mystikal's criminal case, which led to a 20-year sentence.

Trace William Cowen25 days ago
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: N3on attends Global Gaming League SZN ZRO Championship Match: Howie Mandel vs. NE-YO at WePlay Studios on April 09, 2026 in Inglewood, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Alabama Barker attends Beautycon™ Los Angeles 2023 at The Reef on September 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

N3on Explains He’s No Longer With Alabama Barker, Says She Insisted They Were ‘Just Friends'

N3on admitted that he and Barker had "chemistry" which made for "good content."

Jaelani Turner-Williams25 days ago
Big Tigger sitting on a stage, holding a microphone with a "V-103" logo. He's wearing a white sweatshirt and jeans, with a watch on his wrist.
Music

Big Tigger Arrested on Aggravated Battery and Cruelty to Children Charges in Georgia

The news of Tigger's arrest comes less than two weeks after he was under investigation for a domestic dispute case involving his wife.

Joe Price25 days ago
Armie Hammer (R) and guest at The Wallis Delivers: A Benefit Evening to Support Wildfire Recovery held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on April 30, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Armie Hammer Says He 'Cried' After Receiving His First Acting Offer In 5 Years

The actor, who was accused of sexual and emotional abuse in 2021, recalled his emotional response to being cast in 'Citizen Vigilante.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams32 days ago
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Taraji P. Henson.
Pop Culture

Taraji P. Henson Addresses Surgery Rumors: 'Y'all Kill Me With This Sh*t'

The actor has made it very clear that she's never gone under the knife.

Jaelani Turner-Williams35 days ago
Thomas Partey.
Sports

Ghana's Thomas Partey Denied Entry Into Canada for World Cup Due to Rape Charges

The Former Arsenal midfielder will miss the team's opening game due to multiple rape allegations which he has pleaded not guilty to.

Jaelani Turner-Williams35 days ago
Michael Jackson.
Music

Michael Jackson Child Sex Abuse Accusers Given 2028 Trial Date

The accusers, James Safechuck and Wade Robson, appeared in HBO documentary 'Leaving Neverland.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams35 days ago

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