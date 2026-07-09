Boosie Badazz Calls Out Jay-Z Over Alleged Child in New Song: ‘That Child Look Just Like You’

Boosie Badazz recently shared a snippet from his song “Reality Check Finish” in which he brought up dismissed paternity allegations against Jay-Z. “Some of them real, some ain’t shit,” Boosie raps on the track, off his new album My Deepest Thoughts. “Jay-Z, that child look just like you, how could you live with that shit?”

A judge tossed out a complaint last year brought forth by Lillie Coley, claiming Jay fathered Rymir Satterthwaite “in the mid-1990s” with a now-deceased woman named Wanda Satterthwaite. Coley, who described herself as the “godmother and legal guardian” of Rymir, previously accused the Roc Nation co-founder of deceit by concealment and intentional infliction of emotional distress. As part of the dismissal, the plaintiff was denied a motion for leave to amend, effectively bringing the case to a close.