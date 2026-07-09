Boosie Badazz Calls Out Jay-Z Over Alleged Child in New Song: ‘That Child Look Just Like You’

Boosie Badazz recently shared a snippet from his song “Reality Check Finish” in which he brought up dismissed paternity allegations against Jay-Z.
“Some of them real, some ain’t shit,” Boosie raps on the track, off his new album My Deepest Thoughts. “Jay-Z, that child look just like you, how could you live with that shit?”
A judge tossed out a complaint last year brought forth by Lillie Coley, claiming Jay fathered Rymir Satterthwaite “in the mid-1990s” with a now-deceased woman named Wanda Satterthwaite. Coley, who described herself as the “godmother and legal guardian” of Rymir, previously accused the Roc Nation co-founder of deceit by concealment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
As part of the dismissal, the plaintiff was denied a motion for leave to amend, effectively bringing the case to a close.
Jay scored another victory in January when a judge ruled that he was “entitled to recover” nearly $120,000 in attorney fees and related costs in connection with the complaint.
Boosie also took aim at Chicago Bears star quarterback Caleb Williams for choosing to wear nail polish.
“Caleb Williams, you down bad and I’m the only one got something to say,” he raps. “Your parents who ain’t got shit to say, don’t say shit when little boy gay. Painting his toes and his nails and shit, now he all in your nail polish.”
Boosie previously dedicated an Instagram post last month to airing out his grievances over Williams appearing on the deluxe edition cover of Madden NFL 27 with his painted nails prominently featured as he does his signature “Iceman” celebration.