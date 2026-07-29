Jared Leto Accused of Criminal Sexual Conduct by Four Women in BBC Documentary

A new BBC documentary examining allegations against Jared Leto includes claims from 10 women, four of whom accuse the Oscar-winning actor and musician of criminal sexual conduct stemming from incidents they say occurred when they were teenagers.

Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, which premieres Wednesday (July 29), features interviews with women who allege inappropriate behavior by the 54-year-old actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman. According to the BBC, nine of the women are speaking publicly for the first time.

Among the allegations, one woman claims Leto sexually assaulted her in a motel bathroom when she was 17 years old. Another alleges that when she was 19, Leto threatened her with sexual assault.

A third woman says she had sex with Leto in California when she was 17, below the state's age of consent. She claims that after the topic of California's age-of-consent law arose, Leto dismissed the concern.

A fourth woman alleges Leto repeatedly made sexually explicit phone calls to her when she was 16 and, during at least one conversation, suggested they have sex.