Jared Leto Accused of Criminal Sexual Conduct by Four Women in BBC Documentary

A new BBC documentary examining allegations against Jared Leto includes claims from 10 women, four of whom accuse the Oscar-winning actor and musician of criminal sexual conduct stemming from incidents they say occurred when they were teenagers.
Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, which premieres Wednesday (July 29), features interviews with women who allege inappropriate behavior by the 54-year-old actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman. According to the BBC, nine of the women are speaking publicly for the first time.
Among the allegations, one woman claims Leto sexually assaulted her in a motel bathroom when she was 17 years old. Another alleges that when she was 19, Leto threatened her with sexual assault.
A third woman says she had sex with Leto in California when she was 17, below the state's age of consent. She claims that after the topic of California's age-of-consent law arose, Leto dismissed the concern.
A fourth woman alleges Leto repeatedly made sexually explicit phone calls to her when she was 16 and, during at least one conversation, suggested they have sex.
According to the documentary, the BBC reviewed a nondisclosure agreement that the fourth woman says she was asked to sign in exchange for remaining silent about her relationship with Leto. She declined to sign the document.
Four additional women interviewed for the documentary accuse Leto of making what they described as "strange" and frequently sexual phone calls while they were younger.
The women featured in the documentary allege their interactions with Leto took place between 2002 and 2016, when the actor was in his 30s and 40s. One of the women says in the documentary, "This was 25 years ago... he has gotten away with it."
The BBC reported it corroborated portions of several women's accounts through interviews with friends and family members who were told about the alleged incidents at the time. The broadcaster also said it reviewed photographs and messages that it says support some of the women's claims.
The documentary includes interviews with two former employees of Thirty Seconds to Mars who allege staff members were uncomfortable with Leto's interactions with teenage girls. In the documentary, the men claim Leto would sometimes invite teenage girls backstage to his dressing room or to the home where the band was recording.
"I think everyone thought the age gap was way too big," one former staff member said in the film.
The documentary marks the latest round of allegations against Leto. In 2025, Los Angeles DJ Allie Teilz publicly accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. Her claims were followed by a report published by Air Mail in which nine women accused the actor of inappropriate behavior over several years.
Leto has previously denied allegations of misconduct.