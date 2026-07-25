Terry Kennedy Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Pregnant Girlfriend

Terry Kennedy, the former professional skateboarder, has been arrested again just months after being released from prison on a murder sentence.

According to TMZ, earlier this month, the 41-year-old was arrested on two assault charges in Denver in addition to an out-of-state charge for a parole violation. Authorities were contacted on July 13 around 10 P.M. by Chantise Knatt-Jackson, who has been dating Kennedy for six months and is expecting a child with the former athlete.

Knatt-Jackson, who's three months pregnant, alleged that Kennedy punched her twice in the head while stressed about recent business deals having soured. Officers detailed there being a "a smaller sized cut on the middle of her forehead" and a "larger cut to the bottom left side of her head,” which may require stitches.

The woman also claimed that Kennedy pushed her while she attempted to run through a door, which caused her to fall and hit her head on a door handle. After running to the bathroom, she called the police.

Kennedy has denied any wrongdoing. K-R.O.K., the CEO of Kennedy's management company, provided a statement following the alleged incident.