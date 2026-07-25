Terry Kennedy Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Pregnant Girlfriend

Key Takeaways
- Former pro skateboarder Terry Kennedy was arrested in Denver on two assault charges and a parole violation after his pregnant girlfriend, Chantise Knatt-Jackson, alleged to police that he punched her in the head during a dispute over failed business deals.
- Knatt-Jackson, who is three months pregnant, reported cuts to her forehead and head after Kennedy allegedly punched and pushed her into a door handle before she escaped to a bathroom and called 911. Kennedy has denied any wrongdoing.
- Kennedy’s management company CEO K-R.O.K. said they are investigating and do not condone domestic violence, and the arrest comes months after Kennedy was released on parole following a five-year sentence tied to the 2021 death of skateboarder Josiah Kassahun.
Terry Kennedy, the former professional skateboarder, has been arrested again just months after being released from prison on a murder sentence.
According to TMZ, earlier this month, the 41-year-old was arrested on two assault charges in Denver in addition to an out-of-state charge for a parole violation. Authorities were contacted on July 13 around 10 P.M. by Chantise Knatt-Jackson, who has been dating Kennedy for six months and is expecting a child with the former athlete.
Knatt-Jackson, who's three months pregnant, alleged that Kennedy punched her twice in the head while stressed about recent business deals having soured. Officers detailed there being a "a smaller sized cut on the middle of her forehead" and a "larger cut to the bottom left side of her head,” which may require stitches.
The woman also claimed that Kennedy pushed her while she attempted to run through a door, which caused her to fall and hit her head on a door handle. After running to the bathroom, she called the police.
Kennedy has denied any wrongdoing. K-R.O.K., the CEO of Kennedy's management company, provided a statement following the alleged incident.
"We are aware of the situation with Terry 'TK' Kennedy and are investigating it, but we want to pray for TK and his family members," K-R.O.K. stated. "We also want to make it abundantly clear that we do not condone domestic violence of any kind."
In January, Kennedy was released on parole after serving five years for the murder of 23-year-old skateboarder Josiah Kassahun, who died after a 2021 assault. The skater originally faced a first-degree murder charge, of which he was acquitted.