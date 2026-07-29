Kanye West, Ex-Assistant Lauren Pisciotta Settle Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

The artist formerly known as Kanye West and his former personal assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, have reached a settlement in the sexual harassment and assault lawsuit she filed against the rapper in 2024.

According to court documents filed Tuesday (July 28) in Los Angeles, the parties reached an unconditional settlement on July 23. The filing states that a request to dismiss the case will be submitted within 45 days of the settlement date. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Pisciotta sued Ye in 2024, accusing the rapper and fashion designer of sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and multiple instances of sexual misconduct during her employment. Among her allegations, Pisciotta claimed Ye repeatedly sent her sexually explicit text messages, videos, and other content while she worked for him.

One of the messages from Ye allegedly read, "See my problem is I be wanting to fuck but then after I fuck I want a girl to tell me how hard they been fucking while I'm fucking them. Then I want her to cheat on me."

In addition to the alleged messages, Pisciotta accused Ye of masturbating in front of her and touching her vagina during a hotel stay before allegedly falling asleep mid-conversation.