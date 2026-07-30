DeenTheGreat Charged With Felony Robbery, Faces Up to 15 Years in Prison

DeenTheGreat is facing up to 15 years in prison if convicted of felony robbery, according to court documents viewed by Complex.

As first spotted by TMZ, late last month Miami prosecutors charged the 25-year-old streamer, whose real name is Nurideen Shabazz, with felony robbery and misdemeanor battery in connection with an alleged May 27 incident on a yacht.

The case stems from an altercation involving a woman who told police Shabazz became physical after a verbal dispute. The woman claimed Shabazz removed her from the yacht because other men tried to speak with her after he had allegedly warned her not to entertain anyone but him.

"The defendant is then seen putting his hands on the victim multiple times attempting to grab her phone where a struggle ensued over the taking of the phone as the victim is trying to get away from him where she could be seen cradling her body to the floor trying to stop the defendant from taking her phone,” read an excerpt from an arrest affidavit. Shabazz’s robbery charge is tied to his alleged theft of the phone.

The yacht's owner later cooperated with investigators and turned over security footage to police.