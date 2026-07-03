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Daphne Joy, an actress and model, is back in headlines after an Akademiks interview.Trace William Cowen
Police met with Mary MacCarthy and her daughter after being accused of “acting suspiciously before boarding and while boarding,” according to the mother.Brenton Blanchet
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People Outraged After Donald Trump Suggests Alec Baldwin Loaded Gun That Killed 'Rust' Crew Member
He added that Baldwin is a “cuckoo-bird,” a “nutjob,” and that when there’s usually somebody like that, “in my opinion, he had something to do with it.”Brenton Blanchet
A San Francisco federal court came to the decision after Owen Diaz, who last worked at Tesla in 2016, came forward with accusations of racism.Brenton Blanchet