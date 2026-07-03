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Pooh Shiesty wearing a black balaclava, holding a microphone, with visible tattoos and jewelry, performing on stage.
Music

Pooh Shiesty Case: Prosecutors Allege 'Inappropriate' Supervisor Relationship, 'High and Drunk' Text

Shiesty's past alleged violations of home detention are being cited by prosecutors amid their efforts to keep him behind bars.

Trace William Cowen19 days ago
Malik Beasley in a black bucket hat and jacket walks outside, accompanied by two other men in suits.
Sports

Malik Beasley Among Those Charged in Connection With Alleged NBA Betting Scheme

Beasley and five other defendants are named in a newly unsealed indictment accusing them of wire fraud conspiracy, bribery in sporting contests, and more.

Trace William Cowen19 days ago
Mystikal in a white outfit and blue hat performing on stage, with blue lighting and a smoky background.
Music

Mystikal Sexual Assault Lawsuit: Rapper Accused of Spitting on Victim, Making Her Pray

The civil suit in question centers on the same assault at the heart of Mystikal's criminal case, which led to a 20-year sentence.

Trace William Cowen25 days ago
Kanye West wearing sunglasses, a black shirt, and a necklace, at an event with a black backdrop.
Music

Kanye West Assault Accuser Who Sued Him in 2024 Gives Interview, Ye's Rep Responds

"The presence of physical contact in a staged performance does not transform expressive conduct into a crime," Ye's legal team previously argued in a court filing earlier this year.

Trace William Cowen38 days ago
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EBK Jaaybo in a red hoodie and black durag stands indoors, wearing a chain and watch, with tattoos on their face and hands.
Music

EBK Jaaybo Enters Plea Agreement Over Arkansas Traffic Stop Arrest: What to Know

The plea agreement comes just over a year after the "Boogieman" rapper and another individual were arrested during a traffic stop.

Trace William Cowen43 days ago
Durk performing on stage, wearing a patterned shirt and jewelry, with a drummer in the background and "OTF" on the drum.
Music

Lil Durk's Legal Team Responds to New Racketeering Charge: 'This Indictment Is Lipstick on a Pig'

The latest indictment, Durk’s lawyers argue, is a “pathetic pivot” centered on “old accusations.”

Trace William Cowen43 days ago
Stefon Diggs in a gray suit with cornrows and a serious expression stands outdoors.
Sports

Stefon Diggs Refuses to Share NFL Contract Details With Man Accusing Him of Sexual Assault

The NFL player's legal team has asked the judge in the case not to grant the man's request for information.

Joe Price70 days ago
Jean Deaux attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Jean Deaux Alleges Smino's Team 'Wrongfully Collected' Royalties From 'Blkswn' Album: 'That's Mine'

"His management made sure I’ll never personally receive the rest of what’s owed," the singer claimed.

Trace William Cowen74 days ago
Brady Ebert playing a bright pink electric guitar on stage, wearing a beanie and graphic t-shirt, with purple lighting in the background.
Music

Turnstile's Former Guitarist Now Facing First-Degree Attempted Murder Charge, Possible Life Sentence

Brady Ebert, former Turnstile guitarist, is accused of striking the father of lead vocalist Brendan Yates with his car.

Trace William Cowen78 days ago
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A memorial with flowers, candles, stuffed animals, and a sign reading "Justice for Celeste Rivas," adorned with photos and messages.
Music

D4vd Murder Case: Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Family 'Devastated' by Medical Examiner Report Findings

"These findings have caused profound emotional pain for the family," reads the statement.

Trace William Cowen86 days ago
D4vd looks through a transparent barrier, with a woman in glasses in the foreground. The setting appears serious or formal.
Music

D4vd Reportedly Not on Suicide Watch But Facing Strict Jail Conditions After Murder Case Charges

The 21-year-old was recently charged with the murder of teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Trace William Cowen87 days ago
Stefon Diggs in a New England Patriots jersey during practice, with braided hair, looking forward.
Sports

Stefon Diggs’s Accuser Demands Financial Records, Lawyer Says He 'Does Not Get to Sue and Hide'

Influencer Christopher Blake Griffith has been in a legal battle against Diggs after accusing the NFL star of sexual assault.

Alex Ocho87 days ago
Ruby Rose in a brown suit; Katy Perry performing in a futuristic costume on stage.
Pop Culture

Ruby Rose's Disputed Sexual Assault Claim Against Katy Perry: Police Reportedly Investigating

A rep for Perry previously denied the claims, calling them "lies."

Trace William Cowen94 days ago
Kanye West performing on stage, wearing a dark leather jacket, surrounded by smoke and dramatic lighting.
Music

Kanye West Hit With Lawsuit for Allegedly Punching Man in Face at Chateau Marmont

The accuser claims he was knocked to the ground by the alleged punch.

Trace William Cowen95 days ago
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Katy Perry with long black hair in a blue outfit and Ruby Rose with short hair in a sheer black top, both smiling on a talk show set.
Music

Katy Perry Blasts Ruby Rose‘s Claims She Sexually Assaulted Her: 'Dangerous Lies’

“Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne,” Rose claimed.

Abel Shifferaw96 days ago
Ruby Rose in a pink blazer with short hair, and Katy Perry in a gray top with long dark hair, both smiling outdoors.
Pop Culture

Ruby Rose Alleges Katy Perry Sexually Assaulted Her at an Australian Nightclub (UPDATE)

She said the alleged incident at a since-closed Melbourne nightclub happened when she was in her twenties.

Joe Price96 days ago

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