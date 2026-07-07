Charli Baltimore on Dame Dash Accusing Her of Sleeping With Biggie’s Friends Jay-Z, Lance Rivera

The Notorious B.I.G.’s former girlfriend, Charli Baltimore, has responded to Dame Dash accusing her of sleeping with the late rapper’s friends, Jay-Z and Lance ‘Un’ Rivera, after his murder in 1997.

In an interview with The Art of Dialogue, which can be seen in full above, Baltimore dismissed Dash’s accusations as baseless. “I don't know if Dame is trolling, like, I don't really know what he's doing,” she said. “I don't know that aspect of his personality, like, all the interactions I've ever had with Dame was always on super CEO boss mode. … I don't know what's going on. But at the end of the day, I feel like it's stories and it's gossip, right? I have an issue with men gossiping about other men. That's just how I feel about it. I have an issue with that.”

Charli Baltimore was in a relationship with Biggie from 1995 up until his death in ‘97. “If you're a person that was in the entertainment business, and especially somebody like Dame, he's a legend… He literally could go on a podcast and talk about Roc-A-Fella all day long because that's his that's his legacy,” she continued. “The gossip? I don't get that… I just don't feel like I should be collateral damage in it. That's not you, that's not your story to tell.”

She doubled down that Dash is merely gossiping, and there’s nothing to back up his claims. “It's gossip,” she said. “So why are we talking about this? Again, this is 26 years [ago]. And you know what else at the end of the day, right? If I say no, which I've been saying, I'm all, ‘She's lying.’ If I say yes, it's like, ‘Wow… why is she talking about this man? He's married.’ … Jay is a married man. Why am I getting thrown up in these stories? Like, it's just… it's so old. It's all rumored. Nobody has any facts or factual evidence that this ever occurred. So why are we talking about it?”

Dash recently suggested, in an interview with The Art of Dialogue, that the stabbing incident involving Jay and Lance "Un" Rivera was actually over Charli Baltimore. “If Biggie dies and his best friend-manager starts smashing his girl and then his best friend starts smashing this girl, do you think that's evil or no?” Dash asked the show’s host.