Nigerian Soccer Star Maduka Okoye’s Ex Accuses Him of Abuse, Cheating, and Abandoning His Son

Nigerian-German soccer star Maduka Okoye’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, Jelicia Westhoff, has accused him of being abusive, unfaithful, and an absentee father after he was spotted dining with Cardi B in Venice, Italy. In a series of posts shared on her Instagram Stories, Westhoff alleged that Okoye made her look like “a bitter baby mother” even when she continued to support him. “I MADE YOU!” she wrote. “NO ONE KNEW WHO YOU WAS AND INSTEAD OF loving US YOU beated me! Cheated ON ME with MEN AND WOMAN YOUR a FUCKING DEMON WHO TRIED TO DESTROY MY LIFE. YOU DONT TAKE CARE OF YOUR 1 and only SON!” She wrote that she will “never” forgive him for his alleged behavior, but she tried to be peaceful with him in an effort to co-parent their child together. In follow-up posts, she demanded Okoye to share “4 recent pictures” of him with their child, and alleged that he hasn’t visited or called their son.

“I was so scared to take you to court, so scared to press charges so scared to do anything, because I knew you would punish our child,” she continued. “I been calm I gave you 1000000 chances, and do you take care of him no? Because you have to see him in my house otherwise you cant be a father you manipulative f****t.” She added that when their son was hospitalized four times in one month for undisclosed medical issues, he didn’t come to visit.

“You was cheating on me with EVERYTHING, when I just gave birth to our baby, and I still choose to whip your butt because you had an operation and NO one of your people looked out for you, because you wasn’t even playing,” she wrote. “You would cry your eyes out, I motivated you, cooked for you, I did everything what a woman could do for you because I loved you… YOUR so openly with who your dating and speaking to, let’s also be open [about] YOUR sexuality.”

She also shot down accusations that she was ever a “golddigger,” noting that she was in a relationship with him since 2020, well before he was a successful soccer star, most recently playing as a goalkeeper for the Nigerian national soccer team and the Italian Serie A club Udinese Calcio. “You really think this is about a woman? Don’t be stupid, please, my lawyers been sending him mails for weeks and months to take care of his son,” she wrote.

Okoye was recently spotted dining at Gio’s, a restaurant inside Venice’s St. Regis hotel, with Cardi B just last week. The two were also seen together at the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week.