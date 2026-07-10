Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Facing Felony Charge Following Domestic Violence Arrest

Zaire Wade, the eldest son of former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade, is facing a felony charge following his recent domestic violence arrest.

The Los Angles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the charge on Friday (July 10), with Wade set to be arraigned next week at the Pasadena Courthouse. According to a criminal complaint viewed by Complex, Wade, 24, is accused of having “willfully inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition” on an unnamed woman in June.

In the complaint, the alleged victim is further described as “someone with whom [Wade] had a dating relationship.” The cited California Penal Code focuses on the willful infliction of injury on a “spouse, cohabitant, fiancée, boyfriend, girlfriend, or child’s parent.”

At the time of Wade’s arrest, the Burbank Police Department said in its daily arrest log that the Cape Town Tigers alum had been taken in on suspicion of additional alleged crimes, including false imprisonment and attempted murder. An emergency protective order was also obtained. Wade, meanwhile, was ultimately released on a $50,000 bond.

Regional news coverage at the time, including from NBC4 Los Angeles, cited police sources as saying that officers were called to a residence in Burbank after reports of a woman being heard “screaming” at the property. Sources added that the alleged victim in the incident had “lacerations on her face and body.”