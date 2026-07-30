Noah Wells’ Friend Sends Cease-and-Desist to OnlyFans Model Over Claims He Was Involved in Her Death

The attorney for University of Wyoming punter Bart Edmiston Jr. issued a legal warning to an OnlyFans creator, accusing the woman of spreading dangerous accusations about his client being connected to the death of Nolan Wells.

Attorney Russell Latino sent a five-page cease-and-desist letter to social media personality Kymbra Li on Wednesday (July 29), according to TMZ. The letter alleges that Li shared defamatory claims on her social media platform that Edmiston participated in Wells' death and its cover-up.

The body of Wells, who was an 18-year-old resident of Nashville, was discovered on July 6, two days after he went missing during a boat trip with his friends in Horn Island, Mississippi. Wells’ friends returned to shore after claiming that their boat had taken on water, and claimed that the now-deceased teen wanted to stay on the island with a woman. The group also had Wells’ phone while he was missing.

Along with the alleged death claims, the legal notice accuses Li of sharing Edmiston's home address, photos of his residence, property records, and information about his family's workplaces. Latino argues those posts have exposed Edmiston and his relatives to harassment and physical danger.

Latino has requested that Li be given five business days to comply with the letter's demands: making her Edmiston-related posts private while preserving them as potential evidence, no longer publishing his personal information, and issuing a public apology acknowledging she had no factual basis to implicate him in Wells' death. Latino, however, says his client may pursue a lawsuit regardless of whether Li meets the demands.