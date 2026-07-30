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Noah Wells’ Friend Sends Cease-and-Desist to OnlyFans Model Over Claims He Was Involved in Her Death

A cease-and-desist letter was sent to OnlyFans creator Kymbra Li, demanding that she retract allegations that Bart Edmiston Jr. was involved in Wells' death.

A man places a photograph of Nolan Xavier Wells in front of the podium before a news conference during the 117th NAACP National Convention at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois, on July 22, 2026.
Octavio Jones / AFP via Getty Images

The attorney for University of Wyoming punter Bart Edmiston Jr. issued a legal warning to an OnlyFans creator, accusing the woman of spreading dangerous accusations about his client being connected to the death of Nolan Wells.

Attorney Russell Latino sent a five-page cease-and-desist letter to social media personality Kymbra Li on Wednesday (July 29), according to TMZ. The letter alleges that Li shared defamatory claims on her social media platform that Edmiston participated in Wells' death and its cover-up.

The body of Wells, who was an 18-year-old resident of Nashville, was discovered on July 6, two days after he went missing during a boat trip with his friends in Horn Island, Mississippi. Wells’ friends returned to shore after claiming that their boat had taken on water, and claimed that the now-deceased teen wanted to stay on the island with a woman. The group also had Wells’ phone while he was missing.

Along with the alleged death claims, the legal notice accuses Li of sharing Edmiston's home address, photos of his residence, property records, and information about his family's workplaces. Latino argues those posts have exposed Edmiston and his relatives to harassment and physical danger.

Latino has requested that Li be given five business days to comply with the letter's demands: making her Edmiston-related posts private while preserving them as potential evidence, no longer publishing his personal information, and issuing a public apology acknowledging she had no factual basis to implicate him in Wells' death. Latino, however, says his client may pursue a lawsuit regardless of whether Li meets the demands.

Latino has been retained by Edmiston's family as a legal representative after the college athlete says he voluntarily surrendered his phone, photos, videos, boat, and GPS data to investigators. Latino has stated that his client has not been identified as a suspect or person of interest in the pending case.

As the theories around Wells’ death persist, civil rights attorney Ben Crump has been retained by the family of the late teen, and as of Thursday (July 30), the legal professional has retrieved audio from law officials.

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