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DDG's X Account Flooded With Cheating Allegations From Woman Claiming to Be His Ex

A series of posts published from DDG's verified X account accused the streamer of infidelity, identified the author as his ex-girlfriend, and promised to expose more if one post reached 5,000 likes.

DDG in a black suit stands on a red carpet with a floral backdrop.
(Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for 6th Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)

DDG's X account appeared to be briefly compromised Friday after a series of posts surfaced from a woman claiming to be the rapper and streamer's ex-girlfriend.

One of the now-deleted posts, shared directly from DDG's verified account, alleged that a man identified as "Darryl" had been hiding another relationship while allegedly cheating throughout their time together. DDG's first name is Darryl.

"THIS IS DARRYL'S EX GIRLFRIEND ON HIS TWITTER," the post read. "THIS N***A HAD A GIRLFRIEND THIS ENTIRE TIME AND HID IT. HE KEPT TELLING ME ITS JUST WORK AND WHOLE TIME THIS CHEATING ASS N***A IS TEXTING BITCHES, FUCKING BITCHES, AND EVERYTHING!! YALL HAVE THIS N***A IDC."

The posts didn't stop there.

Additional messages published from the verified account called DDG "a cheating ass" and teased that more allegations would be shared if one post reached a certain engagement milestone.

"DDG IS A CHEATING ASS BITCH!!!" one post read.

Another added, "5k LIKES & ILL EXPOSE THIS CHEATING ASS N***A! IDC!!!!!!!"

The posts quickly spread across social media, prompting speculation that DDG's account had either been hacked or accessed by someone close to him. The allegations contained in the posts have not been independently verified.

At the time of publication, DDG has not publicly addressed the posts or confirmed whether his account had been compromised. It is also unclear who was behind the messages or whether the person claiming to be his ex-girlfriend actually had access to the account.

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