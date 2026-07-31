DDG's X Account Flooded With Cheating Allegations From Woman Claiming to Be His Ex

DDG's X account appeared to be briefly compromised Friday after a series of posts surfaced from a woman claiming to be the rapper and streamer's ex-girlfriend.

One of the now-deleted posts, shared directly from DDG's verified account, alleged that a man identified as "Darryl" had been hiding another relationship while allegedly cheating throughout their time together. DDG's first name is Darryl.

"THIS IS DARRYL'S EX GIRLFRIEND ON HIS TWITTER," the post read. "THIS N***A HAD A GIRLFRIEND THIS ENTIRE TIME AND HID IT. HE KEPT TELLING ME ITS JUST WORK AND WHOLE TIME THIS CHEATING ASS N***A IS TEXTING BITCHES, FUCKING BITCHES, AND EVERYTHING!! YALL HAVE THIS N***A IDC."