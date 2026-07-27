D4vd Case: Texts From Celeste Rivas Shown in Court, Including Threat to End Singer's Life and Career

As the preliminary hearing phase of D4vd’s murder case continued on Monday (July 27), texts from Celeste Rivas, the 14-year-old girl the singer is accused of killing, were detailed in court.

As reported by the Associated Press, several texts were shown on Monday, including what is said to be Rivas’s final message. It read, in part, “I’m almost there open ur door if ur home.” That text is said to have been sent on the morning of April 23, 2025.

On April 22, 2025, D4vd, born David Burke, was shown to have been in an argument with Rivas focuesd on his connection to a woman. At one point in the exchange, per messages shown in court, Rivas texted, “I will end ur career and ur life.”

D4vd, accused of killing Rivas and mutilating her body, has pleaded not guilty in the case. He is also accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. Previous texts read in court showed that Rivas had been impregnated by D4vd the year before she was killed, with prosecutors saying this was followed by the singer convincing his alleged victim to get an abortion.

“Celeste was just a child, under 14 years old, when David Burke allegedly engaged in repeated lewd and lascivious sexual relations with her,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman previously said back in April when announcing D4vd’s charging. “But Burke’s actions did not allegedly stop there. When she threatened to expose his criminal conduct and devastate his musical career, Burke allegedly murdered her, cut up her body and stuffed her body in two bags that were placed in the front trunk of his car.”

Hochman continued: “There the dismembered body sat for over four months decomposing until it was found at a tow yard on Sept. 8, 2025. This horrific and gruesome murder committed by the charged sexual predator is shocking and appalling. To Celeste’s loved ones, we will get the justice you seek and deserve.”